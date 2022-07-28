One of the many opportunities available to students at MU is employment on campus. Whether students want to earn money to help pay their way through school or just a little extra cash on the side, an on-campus job is an option for just about anyone attending MU.
A student can work part time in one of the many departments on campus. Their roles can include office support, retail, customer service and more.
Another type of employment available on campus is Federal Work Study. The work study program is intended to help students pay for the cost of their education. Depending on a student’s financial aid standing with MU, the university will make the program available to the student after an application is processed.
To find job opportunities on campus, students can search HireMizzouTigers.com, where more than 165 departments on campus post openings.
What really makes working on campus at MU worthwhile is the flexibility of the job, said Kyla Andersen, a member and guest service specialist at MizzouRec.
“I’ll have a class sometimes, then I’ll run over here, work for a couple of hours and take another class. So that’s something I wouldn’t be able to do if I had a different job,” Andersen said.
Not only is it convenient that jobs are close in proximity, but supervisors on campus typically understand students are at MU for education purposes first, said Patrick Elmore, assistant director of admissions for MU.
“One of the benefits of working on campus is that we’re a lot more flexible,” Elmore said. “So, if you need to take a day off studying for a test or you need to do this project, it’s a lot easier to do that than if you’re working at a restaurant downtown where they are counting on people being there at a set time.”
One of Elmore’s student employees in the admissions office is sophomore Anna Grace Weil.
Weil said she believes an on-campus job is good for any MU student. “I recommend all on-campus jobs because I think it’s a great way to get out on campus and make your world a little bigger,” she said.
Carson Schieber, a sophomore at MU and a facility frontline worker at the MU Rec complex, said his world has grown thanks to his on-campus job providing him with a new group of friends.
“I’ve met a lot of people I wouldn’t have if I didn’t work at the Rec, so I’ve been able to expand my horizons a little bit,” he said.
Not only are on-campus jobs practical, but they are often some of the most enjoyable jobs a student can hold, Weil said.
“The funny thing is the longer that I work here, the more I enjoy it,” Weil said about her time at the admissions office. “My favorite part about working for Mizzou admissions is that in my job I get to constantly remind myself why I love Mizzou because I get to talk about it all the time.”