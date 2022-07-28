For new students arriving at MU, the quest for scholarship money doesn’t have to be over.
Mizzou’s Scholarship Universe website offers many scholarship opportunities to current students every fall semester.
From Sept. 1 to Dec. 1 every year, current MU students can use the Scholarship Universe website to view their scholarship eligibility and applications. Scholarship Universe updates with new scholarships year-round, but many applications close on Dec. 1.
Staying on top of Scholarship Universe and scholarships offered by MU is especially important early in the school year, as deadlines approach quickly.
“When students are just getting here in August, it’s already time to start thinking about the next year,” said Susan Hartnagel, senior assistant director of Student Financial Aid.
The MU Office of Student Financial Aid often reminds students to apply, notifying them of deadlines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
The office also reminds students of the Jan. 7 deadline for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, deadline. FAFSA is a federal form and many scholarships use FAFSA data to calculate awards. Failing to fill out the FAFSA by the deadline can cost a student scholarship money.
As a College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources student ambassador, Neilson Hadlock has been awarded both automatic and departmental scholarships from MU.
His sophomore year, he won two departmental scholarships through the college, allowing him to forgo student loans for the school year.
The agriculture college offers more than $1.5 million in scholarships to students each year. About 87% of eligible students in the college who apply for scholarships receive at least one award.
Other MU departments also offer a significant amount of scholarships. The Trulaske College of Business, for example, awards $2 million annually to its students.
MU is not the only financial aid source available to enrolled students. Private and outside scholarships are also available to returning students.
“I got the Missouri Association of Meat Processors scholarship,” Hadlock said. “It was an outside scholarship that I had to apply for and write an essay for, but it was worth it at the end.”
Hadlock qualified for the scholarship because he works at the Mizzou Meat Market. Involvement and employment are important parts of applying to MU and outside scholarships. As new students, it is important to take advantage of involvement opportunities.
“There are scholarships that look at a student’s work history or volunteer experience or their involvement in campus organizations,” Hartnagel said.
Clubs, volunteering and employment can all connect to opportunities for scholarships with organizations outside of MU, as well. These scholarships can apply each year, in addition to financial aid for MU students who stay involved.
For more information on financial aid at MU, email the financial aid office at MizzouSFA@missouri.edu or call at 882-7506.