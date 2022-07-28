MU is home to many entrepreneurial clubs and organizations that help students develop and produce their own personal brands.
These organizations include the Entrepreneurship Alliance Program, 4impact, CEO club, Mizzou Venture Mentoring services and many others.
Michelle Gershkovich is a senior majoring in textile and apparel management. She said she has seen firsthand the ways in which the resources from the university have allowed her to grow in her passions, specifically through the help of one of her professors, Annette Kendall.
“She was a really great guide for me as to which tools to navigate,” Gershkovich said. “I feel like professors are just so ready to help you as long as you just go to them open-minded.”
With the aid of her professors, Gershkovich was able to develop her idea of a new technological company with the name of Allter. Gershkovich’s dream was to cultivate a system where clothing measurement data is collected and reviewed to offer the most optimal size for individuals ordering clothing online.
After a short five-question quiz, online shoppers can determine the best size for them when making a purchase.
With help from the Entrepreneurship Alliance Program and Gershkovich’s winnings in several other pitch competitions, she has been able to put over $13,000 toward the development of her company.
Julia Foster, a sophomore studying strategic communication and business, has also developed several strategies and knowledge in regard to developing one’s own personal brand within the MU community.
Foster has cultivated her own handmade college apparel company and has gained over 3,000 followers on Instagram. Foster’s company, Hardcore College, consists of custom-made college representative apparel such as shirts, sweatpants, bandeaus, sweatshirts and more. Foster’s process includes the development of designs, purchase of transfer paper and use of a Cricut.
“We started just with using transfer paper and my printer from home, printing out logos and designs,” Foster said. “I invested in a Cricut and evolved my designs by using Photoshop and everything like that and then my following started to grow.”
Foster has noticed that keeping up with the social trends, networking and word of mouth have been key components to the growth of her personal brand.
“Just having a support system here at Mizzou has definitely helped me be more confident in my business,” Foster said. “Which in turn, made me want to work harder.”
Aside from the support system of MU students, Foster noted the student resources that MU provides have allowed her to grow her business. From the Student Center post office for easy access in shipping online orders across the country to opportunities for pop-up shops, she has been able to access resources that helped her develop her dreams.
“Don’t be afraid to shoot your shot,” Foster said. “I know a lot of people around you will be getting those internships or wanting those desk jobs, but in reality, having your own business or taking control of the money that you gain in your own hands is super beneficial.”
Foster and Gershkovich are just a few examples of individuals who have successfully developed their own personal brand at the university. No matter what field of education that students are a part of, they have the opportunity to participate in entrepreneurial organizations and clubs, have access to networking opportunities through professors and the support from a community with similar goals. .
“Everyone wants to help you, so it’s just a matter of getting your foot in the door,” Gershkovich said. “Someone knows someone who does something that can help you. Go to organizations, go to clubs. Put yourself out there.”