Becoming a resident of Missouri means paying lower tuition fees at MU. Any student can apply for in-state residency, and if the paperwork is filed completely and correctly, the entire process can be completed after just 12 months.
Becoming a Missouri resident while attending MU has its perks. It means, among other things, paying in-state tuition and voting in local elections in Columbia.
The UM System Board of Curators voted to raise tuition by 5% across-the-board for all students, making it even more expensive for those from out of state.
This fall, it will cost $966.40 per credit hour for undergraduate students paying out-of-state tuition. Undergraduate students paying in-state tuition will be charged $321.30 per credit hour. So, if a student is taking 12 credit hours, the difference is $7,741.20.
For graduate students paying out-of-state, tuition costs $1,135.20 per credit hour, and for in-state graduate students, tuition costs $414.60 per credit hour. The difference for a student taking 12 hours is $8,647.20.
Establishing residency requires 12 months of documentation and a number of actions to be taken ahead of time:
• Acquiring a Missouri driver’s license and voter registration ID card.
• Working and living in Missouri during a summer and earning at least $2,000 in taxable income.
• Acquiring a copy of pages 1 and 2 of federal 1040 income tax forms, including dependency status.
• Registering a vehicle in Missouri if a student owns the vehicle.
• Paying a non-refundable $250 application fee.
Driver’s license and voter ID card
To acquire a Missouri driver’s license, applicants must provide proof of identity, lawful U.S. status, a Social Security number and residential address.
Voter registration can be done in person or by mail. A student must show personal identification such as a U.S. passport, Missouri driver’s license or school ID.
Living in Missouri
The residency process restricts students from doing a lot of traveling, spending much time at home away from Missouri or getting an internship outside the state during the summer.
For the months of May through August, students must provide material confirming that they have lived inside the state during the summer and did not leave for more than 14 days.
Proof of in-state residency can be demonstrated by providing a copy of a lease or sublease or getting a notarized letter from anyone who provided housing, including in a fraternity or sorority or residence hall.
Students enrolled in classes during the academic year don’t need to provide housing documentation for that period.
Total taxable income
All income must be earned in Missouri. To apply in the fall for in-state residency, a student must earn at least $2,000 in taxable income by September.
Filing periods have different deadlines, and filing in the summer will mean an earlier taxable income deadline. Work cannot be done online or provided by a family member, according to the MU website.
Additionally, servers and nannies will need to provide additional paperwork such as logs or letters. Applicants will also need to provide bank statements over the summer months about their presence in Missouri.
If married, a spouse’s income can count toward the $2,000. This requires submitting a joint tax return, marriage license and Missouri W-2 form.
Additionally, applicants are required to submit pages 1 and 2 of the prior year's federal 1040 income tax form showing dependency status.
During the 12 months of filing for in-state residency, students should not be claimed as a dependent on their parent(s)' tax returns. Registering a vehicle only applies to applicants who are the sole owners of their vehicles.
Remote learning during fall 2020 will not affect a student’s eligibility for residency for applying this fall.
Applicants who have submitted an application can expect to hear back from the Office of University Registrar after three weeks.