The dorm room is the first place most freshmen live on their own, and having a well-organized dorm room that reflects a student’s personality can be the key to a successful start to college socially, academically and mentally.
Dorm rooms can vary greatly across MU residence buildings, but, despite their differences, they can be tailored to students’ needs.
“When you come to college, in the first month especially, you feel really far from your home and your family,” said Melissa Nusinow, who just completed her freshman year. “So, if you bring stuff that reminds you of them, it makes you a lot more comfortable and not as anxious.”
Decorating
The walls of a dorm can be decorated with items students want people to know about them; dorms provide an outward-facing image of who they are.
Items such as LED lights, tapestries, posters and personal keepsakes are typically popular items, Nusinow said. Not only do these make dorms more comfortable living spaces, but they’re also helpful socially. Lively and well-kept dorm rooms usually host many freshman year memories.
Freshman Jonathon Biondo said food is often a factor in furnishing a dorm room.
Many students consider appliances such as fridges and microwaves must-haves. Appliances such as air fryers and coffee makers give students a change-up from campus dining hall food.
Organized living
Another key aspect of a well-functioning dorm room is organization.
“Keeping it clean is the hardest thing that I have to do,” Biondo, said. “So just make it so that you have open space and just not a lot of clutter so it’s easy to clean.”
Organization is not a task that can be done solely by hand. While most dorms come with some kind of storage unit built in, freshmen will likely need more than what the university provides. Plastic bins for clothes are a given, but former freshmen suggested other items one might not think of before arriving at campus.
Raised beds are common in most dorms, so a step stool or bedside caddie to hold your phone and water bottle within arm’s reach are critical to an easy sleeping arrangement, Nusinow said. Other key organizational items are extension cords and power strips because outlets can be few and far between in many dorms.
Setting up a dorm room is a complicated and at times lengthy process, but it can certainly be done in a way that best suits everyone involved. To make it easier, Nusinow suggested students collaborate with their roommates.
“If you have a roommate you’re not close with, there can be some things you’re not comfortable with,” Nusinow said. “So, just make sure you’re both comfortable with how the room looks because if not, you can feel like the room is not yours.”