Students have access to writing help, career support, free tutoring and many more resources and programs at the MU Student Success Center.
The MU Student Success Center houses resources and programs that any student who attends the university can use.
“The Student Success Center, in all of the programs there, are designed to provide students support and programs that help them connect with resources that improve their level of success at Mizzou,” said Jim Spain, Student Success Center director.
“Students who are doing really well, who go in and use the Success Center will raise their GPA from a 3.2 to 3.4 on average, and those are 3.2 students. They’re not academically struggling, right,” Spain said.
About 93% of students who use the Career Center have a successful career within six months of graduation, he said.
Most resources at the Student Success Center are free.
“Be sure to utilize it. It’s free, and there’s really no limits.” said Evan Buchanan, a tutor in the Writing Center.
The Student Success Center also is a great place for students to work on campus and gain experience.
“We have a lot of opportunities, ” Spain said. “There are some exceptionally good opportunities for students to work right here in the heart of campus.”
Students can work an array of different jobs that can each give them real insight and experience to what working post-college is like.
They can be writing tutors, staff members in different offices, or ambassadors for different programs and resources within the Student Success Center.
Spain said he wants students to know that the main goal of the Student Success Center is to help students academically achieve and to enjoy themselves while attending the university. Additionally, Spain said he wants to cement the idea that the Student Success Center can help students before a struggle occurs.
“So, it’s don’t wait until you struggle to go to the Student Success Center to access the resources that can help you avoid the struggle,” he said.
Spain said he knows that students might be hesitant to get help, especially students who previously haven’t needed help with their work. He encourages students to check out the Student Success Center and get a a feel for the area.
“I can’t force you into the Success Center; I can’t force you to use the writing center. That’s only you. But we want you to know when you come in there, or you go into any of the student support offices, that we are there for the purpose of serving you,” Spain said.
Students can find more statistical information about the Student Success Center in the Undergraduate Studies Annual Report in the Office of Undergraduate Studies located in Jesse Hall.
Resources and programsCareer Center
The Career Center provides career information help to students who are changing their major, looking for a job, or needing resume and interview advice.
Phone: 573-882-6801 | Email: career@missouri.edu
Center for Academic Success
CASE gives you resources and provides programs for academic excellence throughout your tenure at the MU. CASE aims to give support to underrepresented minority students, but their resources are available to all students.
Phone: 573-882-9208 | Email: mucase@missouri.edu
Discovery Center
The Discovery Center gives students the resources and programs they need to explore options around choosing majors with the goal of finding the major that fits the student best.
Phone: 573-884-9700 | Email: discoverycenter@missouri.edu
Learning Center
The Learning Center offers students an array of tutoring options for many classes. Offers tutoring from either professionals or students and also offers help sessions and exam reviews.
Phone: 573-882-2493 | Email: learningcenter@missouri.edu
MU Connect
MU Connect is an online application that tracks your academic success but also allows students, instructors and advisers to connect with one another and schedule appointments.
Phone: 573-884-5720 | Email: muconnectsupport@missouri.edu
Transfer Center
The Transfer Center is a resource that helps all students through their transition process to the university. It gives students the resources they need to acclimate themselves and for the student to find their own within the campus.
Phone: 573-884-9700 | Email: transfercenter@missouri.edu
TRiO Student Support Services
TRiO Student Support Services is a resource that is available, but has limited space, to all students and is designed to help promising students reach their academic excellence with financial, academic and social help.
Phone: 573-882-2493 | Email: trio@missouri.edu
Writing Center
The Writing Center offers free writing support and tutoring for an array of classes. Provides resources such as rough draft reviews to help make each student’s final draft a success.
Phone: 573-882-2493 | Email: writingcenter@missouri.edu