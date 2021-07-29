Students who want to compete in specific sports but can’t compete at the collegiate level have the chance to do so with Mizzou Club Sports.
Club Sports are student-led organizations that travel to and host competitions against other collegiate club teams from around the region and nation.
Some leagues are quite competitive, but the sports are also available for those who don't want to be quite as serious but still want to be involved with an organization.
There are 32 different sports involved with Club Sports, which range from sports like football, basketball and soccer to tae kwon do, bass fishing, fencing and quidditch.
A club sports fair will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 1, where anybody can check out the different club sports. Each sport will have a chance to discuss what they do with the team, when they meet and the competitions they attend.
Most teams are co-ed, and everybody is welcome to participate on whichever sports team they choose to join.