The 2022 Missouri football team is going to do something only one other team has done in school history: it’s going to be led out of the Faurot Field tunnel by a recruit regarded by scouts as near-perfect.
East St. Louis product Luther Burden is ESPN’s top-ranked offensive recruit. Only four defensive players are ranked higher in the recruiting class of 2022. He is also MU’s second-best recruit of all time, trailing only Dorial Green-Beckham from the 2012 class.
Touted as a downfield threat, Burden shined in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, scoring with a 65 yard catch-and-run on the game’s very first play.
While Burden is widely considered the top wide receiver on the depth chart, the starting quarterback competition is more up in the air.
Brady Cook, a junior from Chaminade High School in St. Louis, split reps during the March spring game with sophomore Tyler Macon. Macon, a star of the Elite 11 quarterback camp in 2020, saw some snaps last year, including at the end of the game against Vanderbilt.
Cook is likely the favorite for the starting quarterback job at this stage. Cook featured heavily in the game against Georgia — following then-starter Connor Bazelak’s injury — losing in a blowout loss. He was tasked just a few weeks later with his first college start in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army. He finished with 238 passing yards and a touchdown, and also ran another into the end zone in Missouri‘s last-second loss.
- The wild card in the mix is freshman Sam Horn, who wasn’t present for MU’s spring practices as he finished his high school baseball career. A pitcher, Horn is also committed to play baseball for MU. Horn threw for almost 4,000 yards and 41 touchdowns in Georgia’s toughest high school football division.
“I think he’s got a shot at the job mainly because Drinkwitz has said he has a shot at the job,” Missourian football beat writer Jack Soble said. “Regardless of whether he gets the job now, I’m very confident Mizzou sees him as their quarterback of the future.”
Missouri’s main offensive weapon last season was running back Tyler Badie, who left for the NFL Draft. Stanford transfer Nathanie Peat is likely to be his replacement. Peat is a Columbia product and shined when he played for Rock Bridge High School.
Besides Burden, Mizzou has plenty of options at the wide receiver position. Sophomore Mookie Cooper, a transfer from Ohio State, spent much of last season hampered by injury but could make an impact in 2022.
Drinkwitz is in his third year at the helm of the program; he took over after only a year as Appalachian State’s head coach.
.His resumé includes being an assistant coach during the University of Auburn’s national championship winning season led by Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton in 2010. Drinkwitz is also known for his infectious energy on the sideline.
MU’s 2022 recruiting class, headlined by Burden and Horn, is ranked No. 15 in the country according to 247sports.
Joining the team from Louisiana State University, Blake Baker is the new defensive coordinator this season and is replacing Steve Wilks, a former NFL head coach who took a job with the Carolina Panthers after only one season in Columbia. Baker will lead a group headlined by defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat and Isaiah McGuire.
Missouri will host SEC East opponents Georgia, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Kentucky in 2022, along with non-conference home games against Louisiana Tech, Abilene Christian and New Mexico State.
The Tigers will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, in week two to take on old Big 12 foe Kansas State, and will also travel to Auburn, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina.