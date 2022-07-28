When starting college, it might seem daunting to balance school, work, extracurriculars and time with friends.
There are different strategies and approaches students take when it comes to time management and staying organized. Practicing good organizational skills can be helpful for students as they move forward in their college career and balance multiple commitments.
MU junior Karlie Hoskins is working toward earning her degree in health science with an emphasis in rehabilitation.
Hoskins prioritizes her academics, is involved in extracurriculars and works at the Mizzou Rec. When it comes to managing stress, Hoskins has tried different approaches and has found the most effective strategy for herself.
“ I use an Excel spreadsheet for all my assignments. I check that daily,” Hoskins said.
There are also multiple, free resources on campus that students can access.
The Student Success Center and the Learning Center help students academically, as well as the writing center. Students can also ask for assistance from the Tiger Tutors and study plan consultants.
According to the MU Student Success Center website, the responsibilities of a study plan consultant include one-on-one meetings with a trained student to help maintain and learn effective organizational skills.
Study plan consultant and MU student Ashlyn Zeldin works daily with students. Zeldin explained she uses a study plan toolkit to walk through students’ weekly schedules and availability.
The toolkit also includes a grade calculator that indicates what grade an MU student needs to earn on an assignment to meet a grade goal.
“So you can see ‘what do I need to do on this assignment to get my goal grade?’” Zeldin said. “We kind of work around how to get your goal grade.”
Zeldin said she feels rewarded each time she works with a student and sees the progress they have made in achieving their academic goals..
She has her own methods of academic planning, which includes checking a daily planner to stay organized.
“I write down everything that I’m going to do that day. And if I don’t do it that day, I write it down on the next day. And then I cross it off,” Zeldin said.
As a double major in both Spanish and strategic communications, MU student Ellie Pendleton said balancing work and extracurriculars can be challenging. . She maintains an organized routine to help relieve stress that may occur at times.
“I have all my assignments and their due dates in my calendar,” Pendleton said. “I have it written out and I have all the due dates, and then it’s color coordinated.”
Pendleton has maintained good organizational skills throughout her academic career, but she also makes sure to block out time in her day to give herself a break, even if it is just a 15-minute pause to read or grab a cup of coffee.
When looking at a broader spectrum, organizational skills are not only beneficial for MU students, but college students in general. A six-week organizational skills intervention was conducted by Loyola University Chicago involving fifth grade students at a suburban Chicago public school. It found 98% of participating students improved their organizational skills.
