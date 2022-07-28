With MU football and basketball programs grabbing headlines, it can be easy to forget that some of MU’s non-revenue sports house two national powerhouse programs.
Individual national champions, All-Americans and a record-breaking season are just a few of the many accomplishments from gymnastics and wrestling this past year.
Gymnastics
Gymnastics made history last season, finishing in fifth place at the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas — its highest program finish ever. In the NCAA semifinal session, MU finished with a score of 197.200, above its season average.
Gymnasts Sienna Schreiber, Amari Celestine and Helen Hu delivered standout performances at NCAAs. Schreiber, a sophomore, and Celestine, a freshman, both earned runner-up finishes in their respective events. Schreiber tied for second on beam with a score of 9.95 and Celestine placed second on vault with a score of 9.950. Hu, a junior, tied for fourth on beam with a score of 9.9375.
The team is already looking ahead, with the bulk of its talent returning next season. Head Coach Shannon Welker wants the team to build on the momentum from last season. He said he also wants more consistency.
“I’d like to see that, at the end of the regular season, [and] be ranked in the top four and be able to compete in that evening session at the SEC Championships,” Welker said.
Even though the team made it to the top four at the end of SECs, Welker wants to see more continuity over the course of a season.
In terms of the postseason, Welker said he wants the team to continue the display from this past season.
“I think we just want to be very competitive at a regional final,” he said, “so that we can get back to the NCAA Championships and be a little more competitive there.”
The gymnastics team placed third of four teams in its first session at the NCAA Championships. Placing one spot higher would have booked the team a spot in the Final Four session at NCAAs.
Fans should be invested in this team, Welker said. He also said not watching this team would mean missing out on some of the best athletes on campus.
“They get to see, pound for pound, some of the strongest, fastest, quickest athletes in the world,” Welker said. “And, it’s fun and entertaining.”
Watching one of the nation’s premiere gymnastics programs can be an early afternoon event and have you home in time for dinner.
“Competitions are an hour and a half, tops,” Welker said.
Wrestling
MU wrestling earned a ninth place NCAA team finish last season, scoring 49.5 points. The team also finished the season with two All-Americans, Keegan O’Toole and Rocky Elam. Elam finished fourth at 197 pounds. O’Toole won the NCAA Championship in the 165-pound weight class, the program’s first-ever national title at that weight.
Despite two successful performances, many Tigers left the tournament falling short of the podium. Noah Surtin, 125 pounds; Peyton Mocco, 174 pounds; and Zach Elam, 285 pounds, all fell one win short of making it on the All-Americans podium. Allan Hart, 141 pounds, and Jeremiah Kent, 184 pounds, were just two wins away.
The team will return with nine of 10 wrestlers from the previous season’s starting lineup. Head Coach Brian Smith said his expectations for the team are high, as are the team’s expectations of themselves.
“I think the goal of the program is to win a national title,” Smith said. “We’re gonna have to step up some and get better, and we’re doing that this spring.”
Fans make a huge difference in the team’s performance, Smith said, and he wants even more spectators next season.
“I feel like our team feeds off of it and gets excited, and it just makes it fun,” Smith said. “It makes it fun for the fans too, that electric atmosphere.”
