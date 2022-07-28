MUTV is a student-run organization that gives students early access to being behind a camera and producing a show.
MUTV has three different departments: news, entertainment and sports. Students don’t have to be journalism or communications majors to participate.
Rachel Henderson is MUTV’s general manager who helps direct students who are interested in being behind a camera.
“It’s an amazing thing that is also free to students,” Henderson said. “Since it’s a student organization, it’s a great way to meet other students and make friends. To this day the other students I met in MUTV are still some of my closest friends.”
Each department has different shows and approaches for how they run production. In the sports department, there are shows such as “Triple Play,” a sports trivia game show, and “Tiger Pick Em’s,” a college sports show where hosts pick winners and preview upcoming contests. Another show, “Tailgaters,” focuses on professional sports.
“MUTV is made for freshmen. They get to work right away and be used effectively,” said David Campbell, sports director for MUTV.
“The sports department is unique because there isn’t a place on this campus where you can go on camera and talk sports and share your opinions. We offer the ability to raise your voice and a platform for anyone,” said Campbell
The news department focuses exclusively on what is happening at the university unlike KOMU 8, the NBC affiliate station, which has a much broader scope
“No other video outlet covers only Mizzou’s campus, so MUTV is unique in that way,” Henderson said. “You also know who your target audience is and who your sources can be, and it’s really easy to follow campus events since there is always something going on.”
The entertainment department provides students with a creative outlet to focus on anything and everything that is happening in pop culture.
This department allows for a lot of creative liberty in what shows are produced and what the conversations are about.
The shows can be such things as ranking something, such as an album, giving your opinions on another national show like the Oscars or anything and everything in pop culture,” said Henderson.
MUTV is a manageable time commitment for freshmen since each department is normally produced twice a week, usually in a two-hour window. Weekly meetings also are held to keep people in each department informed.