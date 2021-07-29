Whether you're paying for your own college expenses or need some walking-around money, finding a job is important to many students.
Many freshmen do not own a car and have busy schedules, making job hunting a difficult task. Campus jobs offer a sensible solution, providing flexible schedules and convenient locations.
The best place to start is MU's Hire Mizzou Tiger's website. Here, students can find brief information about career fairs and internships, but the most important links are the buttons for "students" and "work on campus."
There are also links to a custom Handshake page, where students can set up a profile, view MU resources and find jobs.
The site is divided into sections, separating jobs by part-time vs internship, jobs popular for different majors and other categories.
For students seeking a campus job, there is an "On-Campus Jobs" section. On June 24, for example, 30 jobs were listed under that section. The jobs ranged from exam proctor to student IT worker and Ellis Library security officer.
The other useful button on the Hire Mizzou Tigers website is the "Working on Campus" page, that discusses the benefits of on-campus jobs, explains how to search and apply for jobs and provides instructions for preparing for and starting a new job.
Another avenue students can take is MU's Human Resources website. For students looking for a job, the "Job opportunities for prospective employees" link under the staff jobs tab is the place to go.
This takes you to MU's careers website. Here, students can sift through over 200 jobs in Columbia, listed by various departments at MU and ranging in experience level.
The most common jobs for students on campus are running the front desks in the dorms, preparing and serving food in dining halls, helping with IT problems and working at the book store.
Some managers will be upperclass students, while others may be older MU staff. The pay differs from job to job, and most jobs on campus will fit a student's class schedule.