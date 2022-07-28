Coffee shops are a popular spot for college students looking for a place to grab some refreshments and study. Each coffee shop has its own atmosphere, as well as special drinks and treats that make it distinctive.
Here are local coffee shops that might fit the bill for a new study spot. .
The Grind
The Grind has three locations spread throughout Columbia, with its biggest location in the southern part of the city on John Garry Drive.
“The Grind is my favorite because of their hours,” said Shaley Harper, a sophomore at MU. “They stay open until midnight, and most other coffee shops close fairly early in the day.”
The south location also has a printer available for its customers to use, along with an extra study room located behind the counter. However, during midterms and finals season the Grind gets extremely busy, so if you want to find a table, it’s important to get there early.
North: 2601 Rangeline St., No. 101, Columbia
South: 4603 John Garry Drive, No. 1, Columbia
Forum: 1412 Forum Blvd., Suite 135, Columbia
Online at www.thecolumbiagrind.com/
Lakota Coffee Company
Lakota has two locations in Columbia, including a spot in the heart of downtown that is popular among college students.
It has a limited amount of seating, which can make it difficult to find a table if you don’t arrive early in the morning.
Downtown: 24 S. Ninth St., Columbia
South: 3111 Green Meadows Way, Columbia
Online at www.lakotacoffee.com/
Toasty Goat
Toasty Goat, which opened in September, is located on South Scott Boulevard on Columbia’s west side. While it’s about a 15-minute drive from campus, it offers a cottage-core, down-to-earth atmosphere.
“I love all the plants, the smells, the big windows because they offer a lot of natural sunlight,” Madison Flatt, a senior at MU, said.
Toasty Goat also has plenty of seating and is in the process of building a patio, which could be finished during the summer. The shop is closed on Sundays.
515 S. Scott Blvd Ste 101, Columbia
Online at toastygoatcoffee.com/
Acola Coffee
Previously operating as Three Story, which opened in early 2020, this shop changed its name to Acola Coffee. It is located in the North Village Arts District. With two stories and a rooftop patio, there are a variety of different seating options to choose from. There are also chargers available for use throughout the shop. However, the coffee shop is on the smaller side and fills up quickly by the afternoon.
300 N. Tenth St. Columbia
Online at www.acolacoffee.com/
Fretboard Coffee
Fretboard is a small coffee shop located on the north side of downtown Columbia. While it’s a bit hard to find, that quality is what makes it so popular.
“It’s quiet,” Allison Siebeneck, a sophomore at MU, said. “It’s almost literally a hole in the wall. You can burrow yourself back here and lose track of time and get into your homework.”
The coffee shop has large sofas and armchairs, and the wooden chairs and tables give it a rustic atmosphere.
1013 E Walnut St., No. 10, Columbia
Online at www.fretboardcoffee.com/