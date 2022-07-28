MU Improv provides students with opportunities to perform and practice long-form improvisational comedy — and laughs from the audience.
The student-led comedy team holds free improv performances on the MU campus each week.
“We do weekly shows, which is pretty unique,” MU Improv President and senior Ben Prentiss said. “Most colleges only do monthly shows at the most.”
The organization, comprised of several student improv teams, gathers to hold performances every Thursday night in The Shack inside the MU Student Center near Mort’s.
Each improv show has a theme, such as “The Big Duck Show” from September, where performers gave free rubber ducks to the first 50 audience members to arrive, or “The Prom Show” in April, when performers wore black tie apparel on stage.
MU Improv performances interact with each audience to produce on-the-spot, comedy skits. Student performers often ask the audience questions for inspiration before creating a skit based on their answers.
Students in the audience, like MU junior Declan Brown, appreciate the team’s work as well as its “heart and charm.”
“On a college campus, it’s very big, and it’s very impersonal at times. But organizations like this and the events that they host really make it feel like a home,” Brown said.
The feeling of home is not exclusive to audience members. Prentiss said joining the improv team provides many students an outlet for creativity, as well as a newfound sense of community in college.
“MU Improv is just a great way to meet friends in a very low-pressure environment where you’re allowed to be yourself. And you’re allowed to make mistakes, and you’re allowed to goof around and play pretend,” Prentiss said. “It builds your confidence and it gives you friends. I would advise (joining the team) wholeheartedly.”
MU Improv’s roster is not limited to a specific major or amount of experience on stage. Students of any academic background, major or level of improv experience are welcome to join.
“Even if you don’t think you’re funny at all, even if you’ve never done anything like this before, a lot of us started out with with no experience,” Prentiss said.
Prentiss said that although he and other members of MU Improv study theater, the club includes a diverse mix of different majors. “A lot of people think that theater kids build up the club, but I think there’s four of us in the entire club,” Prentiss said. “Anyone can do (improv).”
Students interested in joining the team can attend open practices and workshops on campus from 7 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday. While MU Improv is open to any student, there is an audition process in order to perform on stage.
In order to be accepted to perform during weekly performances, students must form their own improv teams and audition in front of three MU Improv executive board members. The members examine the dynamics of each team and decide whether it’s “show-ready” or not, Prentiss said. Auditions occur as often as weekly or biweekly, depending on how many teams are interested.
Students who would like to attend an MU Improv performance can visit the MU Engage website at https://missouri.campuslabs.com/engage/ to view the group’s performance schedule. Students and interested first-year students, can email muimprov@gmail.com with any questions. The group is also available on Instagram @MU_Improv.