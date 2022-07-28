Attending an MU football game for the first time can be a thrilling experience, but it can also be overwhelming.
Students have an abundance of choices for buying tickets, tailgating and getting involved on game days.
Here are tips to help MU students enjoy their freshman season.
Tickets
Students can buy student section tickets for $20 the week before every game. To access the ticket website, students can log in with their university email and password. Physical tickets can be purchased at MU’s ticket office in the Hearnes Center. General admission tickets can be purchased the week of the football game for $20
MU offers students an All-Sports Pass for $150, which includes access to all home, regular season athletic events. Students enrolled in the fall 2022 semester are eligible to purchase a pass on the MU Ticketmaster page with their university login.
On game day, students check in at Gate E on the east side of Faurot Field. They can transfer tickets to another person by logging into their Ticketmaster account and sending a link to the recipient’s email. That person will then be able to access the tickets.
Tailgates
On game day, the fun begins hours before kickoff. Both MU and campus groups host tailgates at varying locations around campus. Students, parents and alumni gather at these tailgates to share refreshments and MU excitement.
“The tailgates are so fun to get to know people. I went with people I just met and met people there too,” said Lana Hill, who attended tailgates as a freshman last fall.
Some football game tailgates take place in parking lots I, K, O, M and N next to Faurot Field behind the Hearnes Center. Other tailgates often take place in Greek Town or in campus parking lots hosted by MU involvement groups. Tailgates start the morning of the event and can continue through the game.
Tiger’s Lair
Although any MU student can enjoy the game from the student section with a ticket, those even more passionate can join Tiger’s Lair, the official cheering section for Tiger football.
“It’s such a whole new level. We get up early to paint people and we get to be in the front to cheer,” said Tiger’s Lair member Petra Rivera.
MU Engage describes how to join for the 2022-2023 season. Cost to join is $25.
Additional information
- For MU’s 2022-2023 football game schedule:
- https://mutigers.com/sports/football/schedule
- For questions, contact MU’s ticket office:
- Phone: 1-800-CAT-PAWS or 573-884-PAWS (in mid-Missouri).
- E-mail: tickets@missouri.edu