The Student Success Center has a variety of programs, including tutoring, career advising and a resume workshop, to help students pursue their academic, personal and professional goals.
Learning Center
The Learning Center offers a program called Tiger Tutors, featuring walk-in sessions for demanding courses. Tutors can answer questions and help students better understand course materials.
Contact information: 573-882-2493; lc@missouri.edu.
Writing Center
The Writing Center provides personal, free and confidential tutorial sessions to help students with any writing project, including assigned essays, speeches, cover letters or any form of creative writing.
Students can also have a tutor look over writing projects remotely after making an appointment with the Online Writery.
Contact information: 573-882-2493; writingcenter@missouri.edu.
Career Center
Students can have a trained career specialist at the Career Center offer advice about major choices and other career concerns. The specialist can also help students write a resume, assist in a job search and prepare for an interview.
Contact information: 573-882-6801; career@missouri.edu.
Center for Academic Success and Excellence
The Center for Academic Success and Excellence is home to several programs and services intended to help students develop goals and refine a success plan.
Students can have mid-semester progress checks with a staff member to keep themselves on track. They can also have individualized coaching and success planning sessions to create a suitable action plan.
Contact information: 573-882-9208; mucase@missouri.edu.
Other resources available at the Student Success Center:
Discovery Center: 573-884-9700; discoverycenter@missouri.edu.
MU Connect: 573-884-5720; muconnectsupport@missouri.edu.
Multicultural Certificate: 573-882-1117; multiculturalcertificate@missouri.edu.
TRiO Student Support Services: 573-882-2493; trio@missouri.edu.