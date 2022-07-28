Columbia is home to dozens of parks and trails to enjoy.
While there isn’t a shortage of outdoor spots to experience the city’s weather and vistas, there are only a few places to play specific sports.
As residents get to know the park system, they’ll find that it offers a diverse selection of fields, ranges and courts that cater to a variety of sports.
American Legion Park — Archery
American Legion Park is the only place in Columbia’s park system with an archery range. The range has 16 targets with distances ranging from 10 to 80 yards and is free for public use. The park is about a 10-minute drive from the MU campus. The park also has two ball fields and a fishing pond.
Albert-Oakland Park — Pickleball
According to NPR, pickleball, a fusion of badminton, tennis and pingpong, is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States. With the local Show-Me Pickleball Club at over 250 members, the sport is causing quite a racket in Columbia. Albert-Oakland is the best place to play pickleball in the city with free public access to 12 lighted courts. The 79-acre park also has the largest municipal pool in the city, two 18-hole disc golf courses and serves as a trailhead for Bear Creek Trail.
Jay Dix Station — Biking
This train-themed park is a great pit stop for cyclists in Columbia. Not only does it have a mountain bike skills course. The park is also right next to a bicycle repair station. After tricks and a fix, riders can stay on the path and continue on to the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail, the 8.9-mile route that starts in downtown Columbia and ends near McBaine by connecting to the 237-mile Katy Trail.
Philips Park — Fishing
This 140-acre park is known for its fishing lake that takes up over 40 acres. Anglers can fish from anywhere on the lake’s perimeter and make use of the park’s fishing dock, boat dock and boat ramp. Aside from fishing, visitors can use the walking trail, picnic areas, and the nearby Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, a multi-use, reservation only indoor sports complex with hardwood courts for basketball, pickleball, volleyball and more.
Cosmo Park — Nearly Everything Else
Cosmopolitan Park is the largest public park in Columbia. With a golf course, football, soccer and baseball fields, bocce ball courts, horseshoe pits, a remote-control car track and a roller hockey rink, it has a variety of venues for both conventional and niche sports and activities.
It also serves as another trailhead for the Bear Creek Trail, while also hosting the Cosmo Fitness and Nature Trails within its 533 acres. This park is a great bet for anyone looking to get started with recreational sports in Columbia.
Information about all of the city’s parks and sports can be found at the Parks and Recreation Department’s website.