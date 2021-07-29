Columbia has four thrift stores within walking distance to campus: Maude Vintage, The Wardrobe, Leo’s Old Clothes and the Salvation Army Thrift Store.
Here is a look at each of them:
Maude Vintage
Earlier his year, Maude Vintage relocated from East Broadway to its current location at 9 N. Tenth St. The vintage collection in the three-story building is organized by decade, with the most modern clothing on the bottom floor and the oldest vintage pieces on the top floor.
Maude Vintage also has a website students can use to browse and buy clothing. The store has an active Instagram account that posts information about new clothes and general business updates.
Only a 12-minute walk from campus, students can see the store during its business hours, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Shoppers can also meet with owner Sabrina Garcia-Rubio on Mondays by appointment.
The Wardrobe
The Wardrobe is a non-profit organization in Columbia run by an all-volunteer staff. Students interested in volunteering should visit the store at 715 Park Ave., and fill out an application form.
It’s a 15-minute walk to the shop, and business hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
The store is open for donations from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays.
According to the store’s website, acceptable donations are gently used clothing of all sizes, belts, purses, hats, gloves, books, toys, CDs, DVDs, shoes, new or gently used underwear and socks and small household items.
All profits made at the Wardrobe goes toward the store’s shoe coupon program, which helps children in the public school system afford new shoes.
Students can visit the store’s Facebook page for updates on business hours as well as special deals.
Leo’s Old Clothes
Leo’s Old Clothes is a thrift and consignment store at 9 N. Ninth St. above Dryer’s Shoes and next to Coffee Zone.
The store is a 13-minute walk from campus and houses a collection of both modern and vintage pieces.
The store’s Facebook page describes the place as “Columbia’s best-kept secret since 1972 for vintage clothing, costumes (sales and rentals), hats, shoes/boots, ARMY items and much more.”
Leo’s is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is a non-profit organization that owns two thrift stores in Columbia. The closest to campus is at 23 E. Walnut St., a 10-minute walk.
The organization accepts a wide variety of donations, from clothes to appliances, automobiles, furniture, home goods and other miscellaneous items.
They are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday.