Columbia is home to several notable disc golf courses. Among them are two 18-hole courses in Albert-Oakland Park, another 18-hole course tucked into the Indian Hills Park, the championship-level Harmony Bends course at Strawn Park and a new course on the MU Gustin Golf Course.
All courses are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and are free for recreational play.
Earlier this year Columbia held the Mid-America Open Disc Golf Tournament at Albert-Oakland park. Normally the event is held at the Harmony Bends course, which was named the 2017 Disc Golf Course of the Year by DGCourseReview.com.
The Harmony Bends course, established in 2014, was designed by John Houck and features an abundance of trees, streams and small concrete slabs surrounded by lush green shrubs.
In his design, Houck incorporated rock bridges and pathways to get across the creeks, making it an immersive disc golf experience.
The championship-level course is a 68 par with a total of 18 tee signs.
The Indian Hills disc golf course was built in 2002. While moderately hilly, the trees that surround the concrete tees are abundant.
Albert Oakland park is home to two 18-hole disc golf courses. The front course, designed by Ed Headrick in conjunction with Columbia Parks and Recreation, was established in 1979 and features mostly flat but lightly wooded terrain.
The back course was built 20 years later and, compared to the front course, has more hills and trees.
Both the Indian Hills course and the Albert Oakland course were designed by the Columbia Disc Golf Club in conjunction with Columbia Parks and Recreation.
Founded in 1983, the Columbia Disc Golf Club is a volunteer non-profit organization in Columbia that promotes disc golf.
The organization has a summer league that extends through September, with the league championship scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19. The fee for amateur leagues is $9 and $10 for pro leagues.
The club also has a Facebook page that posts updates of tournament dates and times.
MU also has its own disc golf club and competed in the College Disc Golf National Championship.
The organization has a Facebook page that welcomes students to follow the team.
Due to the size and nature of the sport, these disc golf courses are farther from campus, and only the Indian Hills course can be accessed by Go COMO, Columbia’s public transportation system.
A new disc golf course was introduced to Columbia in 2021. The Sialia Hills Disc Golf Course is located on the MU Gustin Golf Course, near the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road.
Students do not need personal transportation to access this course.
The course charges $15 to walk and play disc golf, and $25 for those who want to use a golf cart.
Due to limited hours and availability, those wishing to play should contact the Pro Shop at 573-882-6016 to determine when they can start. Students must check in at the clubhouse after arrival.
The 18-hole, 68-par course was designed by Jared Brabant and Eric Downing and features scattered trees and varied elevation tees.