MU is home to one of the premiere journalism schools in the world, and it can be hard to fully get acquainted with everything that the School of Journalism has to offer. There are numerous opportunities to get involved — it’s just about where to look.
When Walter Williams founded the Missouri School of Journalism in 1908, he believed students should learn by doing, Joanie Straub, director of planning and communication at the Journalism School said. That is the essence of the Missouri Method, and it has remained at the core of the school since the very beginning.
“It’s that hands-on approach. Everything we do here is giving you that practical experience,” Straub said. She is a graduate of the Journalism School and can speak to the benefits of learning this way.
“The Missouri Method is not easy at all. It’s hard work. But, I think all of our students really do rise to the challenge,” Straub said. “When you look back on it, you’re like, ‘Wow, I did that. I accomplished that.’”
Recently, a curriculum change has placed emphasis on hands-on learning for first- and second-year students.
From Day One, students take classes that teach skills such as operating a camera, how to take photos and how to efficiently use negative and white space. A student’s level of prior experience doesn’t matter. Equipment is available for any student at the Journalism School to check out.
The curriculum changes also created opportunities for students to find a specific interest. In the first year of classes, students are exposed to projects involving photography, videography and different forms of writing.
Before the change, if a student was taking classes for one career path and changed direction later on, it was difficult to determine a new path without delaying graduation, Lynda Kraxberger, associate dean for undergraduate studies at the Journalism School said. To Kraxberger, the new structure of classes provides “a little more guidance and more flexibility along the way.”
Many of these new classes are still evolving as professors and administrators figure out how to best teach them, and instructors have had to adapt on the fly.
“I think that any time you’ve done something one way for a long time and you ask everybody to change, there is going to be a little bit of uncertainty, and it will not seem like the perfect organization. We’re working out the details here,” Kraxberger said. “I feel like we have assigned the most skilled teachers to handle the transition.”
For those looking to gain experience outside the classroom, there are 20 student journalism clubs and organizations, each providing students with an option to get involved in journalism in a way that interests them. These organizations will be showcased at J-School Welcome Day, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 in the lobby of the Reynolds Journalism Institute.
If a student would rather work in a newsroom environment, there are ways to do that, too.
Student-run media outlets at MU include the Maneater, MUTV and KCOU. Although the Journalism School doesn’t oversee these programs, many of its students work there and gain skills, Straub said. Plus, the Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8/NBC, KBIA 9.13FM/NPR, Missouri Business Alert and Vox Magazine are all professional news outlets affiliated with the Journalism School. Professional positions are gained as students progress through classes. Some students also obtain part-time employment or volunteer to work in the newsrooms.
That classroom experience sets students up for the future, Kraxberger said. A recent official survey conducted by the Missouri School of Journalism found over 90% of Missouri Journalism students were either employed or in graduate school within a year of graduation.
On the School of Journalism’s official Instagram account, @mujschool, experienced journalism students often take over and show what a day in their life is like. They encourage new students to send questions about opportunities, classwork or anything else they’re curious about.
“Don’t be afraid to reach out to a professor, your adviser, a fellow student, because those opportunities really do exist,” Straub said. “Sometimes, it’s just about trying to find them.”