For students on a tight budget, eating out frequently can be expensive. Luckily, downtown is home to many happy hours and cheap meals that can make dining out less pricey.
Here is a sampling:
The Heidelberg
The Heidelberg is a staple of Columbia life. "The Berg," as it's called by locals, has been in business since 1963. Its interior has booths and tables, a bar and multiple TVs usually tuned to sports. The Berg also has a rooftop patio for warmer weather.
Happy hours at The Berg are from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The happy hour is famous for the 'buy one, get one free' appetizers.
- Toasted ravioli
- Fried mozzarella cheese
- Spinach and artichoke dip
- Deluxe club skins
- Bacon and cheddar skins
- Pretzels
- Sweet potato fries
- Buffalo chicken dip
- Quesadillas
- Breaded mushrooms
- Chicken fingers
- French fries
The Heidelberg is located on Ninth Street opposite the Reynolds Journalism Institute at the edge of Francis Quadrangle.
Booche's
Booche's is the oldest pool hall in Columbia, and it has evolved into a local hangout for college students and sports fans alike.
It's famous for its burgers, grilled fresh at the bar and served on wax paper.
Booche's has been named in national reviews, and its burgers were named the "Number One Greatest College Town Eats" by Joan Nieson and Laken Litman of Sports Illustrated in 2019.
Booche's menu features 22 items, priced from $2 to $11.
The menu is intentionally limited and features hamburgers, cheeseburgers, dogs, double dogs, chili dogs and more.
Diners can get a bag of chips as a side, and sales tax is included in all the menu prices.
Booche's is located on Ninth Street, a couple of blocks from the MU campus.
Campus Bar and Grill
Campus Bar and Grill is just down the block from the Heidelberg, putting it conveniently near campus. It is a classic college sports bar, featuring indoor seating, plenty of TVs and a rooftop patio.
Campus Bar and Grill boasts a very student-friendly happy hour on Sundays, featuring $1 burgers and fries.
The rest of the menu is on the affordable side, with most items floating around the $10 mark.
The menu includes 13 appetizers, a "munchies" section, eight salads and wraps, 15 burgers and 11 baskets and sandwiches.
Honorable mentions
Many other bars, pubs and restaurants are scattered around downtown, with an assortment of menus, happy hours and deals.
Others to note:
- Room 38 Restaurant and Lounge, where happy hour is from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and features $7 sharing plates.
- Addison's Grill has happy hours from 9 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The nachos cost $6.
- McNally's Irish Pub has happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. every day, offering diners a 14-inch, one-topping WiseGuys Pizza for $6.99.