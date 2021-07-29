There are many sports other than football and basketball to be excited about as a Tigers fan.
Wrestling, softball and soccer are competitive and fun to follow. Most of the teams compete in the SEC, one of the country’s premier sporting conferences.
Here are three watch:
Wrestling
Missouri’s wrestling team is one of the best in the country. The Tigers finished with three All-Americans, were ranked No. 5 in the national coaches poll and had three wrestlers place in the top-five at the NCAA Tournaments in their respective weight classes. The Tigers have been historically one of the top teams in the country under coach Brian Smith’s stewardship.
The team returns all 10 starting wrestlers next season as they look to compete for a team national title and get their first individual title since J’den Cox in 2014. They will also be looking for their 11th consecutive conference title.
Except, this time, it’ll be back in the Big 12.
Missouri’s wrestling team returns to the conference after nine seasons of competing in the Mid-America Conference. The Tigers won the MAC every season in the conference.
The SEC does not sanction a wrestling championship.
The Tigers won the Big 12 title in their last season in the conference and will look to do it again in their first season back.
Softball
Larissa Anderson’s softball team took many by surprise in the 2021 season when they made the SEC semifinal and hosted a Super Regional. The Tigers were projected to finish eighth in the SEC in a preseason coaches poll.
Missouri was known for it’s offensive power and flair in the circle as the team stormed to the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers hit a program-record number of home runs and the young pitching staff combined for just two allowed hits in three games in the Regional Tournament.
Another exciting aspect is that all starters are returning to the team. Outfielder Brooke Wilmes, third baseman Kim Wert, designated player Cayla Kessinger and catcher Hatti Moore all decided to take their final year of eligibility, which was granted to them because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All four of the returning seniors played major parts in the successful season, with all of them hitting more than 10 home runs.
Coach Anderson’s team will be looking to take the SEC crown this season. With all starters returning and an exciting group coming in, the Tigers look poised to make a run for the Women’s College World Series.
Soccer
Missouri soccer will have a new coach for the first time in program history. Bryan Blitz retired at the end of the 2021 season and Missouri native Stefanie Golan is taking the reins as the second coach in program history.
The Tigers are looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament and Golan seems to be a capable coach to get them there. She takes over the position after nine seasons in Minnesota, where she was the Golden Gophers second-winningest coach of all time.