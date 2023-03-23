Parents frequently look for books at the Columbia Public Library to teach the lessons they want their children to learn. The library reports that books about kindness are among the most popular.
Here are 10 books that emphasize the importance of kindness through stories. All can be checked out from the Daniel Boone Regional Library system.
1. “I Am a Kindness Hero”
“I Am a Kindness Hero” by Jennifer Adams follows a young boy as he spends his day spreading kindness through selfless actions. His few acts of kindness include helping his sister tie her shoe, saving a puppy and standing up to bullies.
2. “Wonder”
R.J Palacio’s “Wonder” shares the tale of a young boy named August (Auggie) Pullman as he attends a mainstream school for the first time and struggles with bullying because of his facial difference. The story follows Auggie, his classmates and members of his family to highlight the importance of kindness, compassion, empathy and more.
3. “Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light”
Apryl Stott’s picture book, “Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light,” demonstrates selflessness and kindness through its main characters, Bear, and his human friend, Coco. Bear is sad when other animals think he’s mean because of his appearance, so Coco tries to show that Bear is kind. In the end, the two discover that real kindness comes from the heart.
4. “When We Are Kind”
“When We Are Kind” by Monique Gray Smith celebrates small acts of kindness. The book asks children to understand the positive feelings that come from giving or receiving kindness, and also shows kids how to be kind to themselves.
5. “Every Little Kindness”
Marta Bartolj’s “Every Little Kindness” is a picture book that illustrates how small acts of kindness can make a big difference. The story represents how one act can lead to another to create a community of kindness.
6. “Listening With My Heart: A Story of Kindness and Self-compassion”
Author Gabi Garcia’s “Listening With My Heart: A Story of Kindness and Self-compassion” introduces the reader to a girl named Esperanza, who remembers the importance of spreading kindness and love into the world when she finds a heart-shaped rock. The book also looks at the importance of giving love to yourself and not getting attached to your accomplishments.
7. “The Monster Who Lost His Mean”
Tiffany Strelitz Haber’s “The Monster Who Lost His Mean” is the story of a monster who tries to live up to his name but just can’t seem to be mean. With help from his friends, Monster discovers that what you are called is not what matters, but who you are.
8. “A Small Kindness”Stacy McAnulty’s picture book, “A Small Kindness,” focuses on the importance of good will and spreading kindness throughout a community. The story has a pay-it-forward message that encourages children to perform acts of kindness.
9. “Enemy Pie” Derek Munson’s “Enemy Pie” is about a young boy who learns how to turn an enemy into a friend as his dad teaches him to show kindness to the neighborhood bully. The book includes lessons about conflict, ultimate rewards and making friends.
10. “Each Kindness”Jacqueline Woodson’s book, “Each Kindness,” sends a strong anti-bullying message to children in its illustrations and powerful dialogue. The story follows Maya and Chloe, two young girls who go to school together. Maya is bullied by Chloe and stops going to school, but when their teacher gives a lesson on kindness, Chloe realizes her mistakes.