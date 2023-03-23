Finding a good, family-friendly restaurant near you can be tricky, but Columbia has a number of options that help make it affordable.
Buffalo Wild Wings
505 E. Nifong Blvd.; 573-441-2244
Buffalo Wild Wings offers discounts for kids every Wednesday and Sunday. Kids’ dine-in meals are half off when accompanied by a paying adult.
The kids’ menu includes cheeseburgers, chicken fingers, boneless wings, traditional wings and mac and cheese.
Shakespeare’s Pizza
Three locations in Columbia: 225 S. Ninth St., 3304 W. Broadway and 3911 Peachtree Drive
Shakespeare’s holds a kids’ night — actually a kids’ day since deals are available all day long — every Monday. Buy one 16-inch pizza to get a free 8-inch, single-topping pizza for up to three kids.
This special is available at each Columbia location.
D. Rowe’s Restaurant & Bar
1005 Club Village Drive, Columbia; 573-443-8004
All day Monday, kids eat for free from the kids’ menu at D. Rowe’s with a purchase of one adult entree. Kids are limited to two free meals per table.
The kids’ menu features a variety of entrees, including chicken tenders, burgers, pulled pork, pasta, fish, grilled cheese and barbecued chicken.
Each meal is served with a side of smiley fries, steamed broccoli, waffle fries, apple sauce, cottage cheese or sweet potato fries.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
1412 Forum Blvd., Suite 130, Columbia; 573-303-3167
Visit Dickey’s from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every Sunday for a free kids’ meal with each purchase of an adult entree.
The free kids’ meals include an entree from the kids’ menu, plus a side, a roll and a yellow cup.
Fazoli’s
1114 Interstate 70 Drive SW, Columbia; 573-815-9922
Receive two 99-cent kids meals with each adult entree purchase from 5 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The kids’ menu features pasta and pizza options, along with a drink choice.