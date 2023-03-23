If you have a child who would like to be invested in helping the environment, here are five ways to get started.
1. Cleanup Columbia
Cleanup Columbia is an annual citywide event that happens typically in the spring to pick up winter debris.
The city designates locations where volunteers can choose to work. Gloves and trash bags are provided.
Contact information: Call 573-874-7499 or email volunteer@como.gov.
2. Adopt-A-Spot Litter Control
This program has a special focus on keeping roadways free of pollutants and litter. Families or organizations can suggest a cleanup site for approval or get suggestions from the city.
A two-year commitment is required of volunteers. Gloves, neon safety vests and bags are provided.
Contact information: Call Jody Cook at 573-874-6271 or at Jody.cook@CoMo.gov.
3. Greenbelt Land Trust of Mid-Missouri
This organization depends on volunteers to maintain the sites they manage. This is done through local service groups, student groups and neighbors protecting open spaces, restoring habitat and enjoying time outdoors.
Greenbelt volunteers also get hands-on experience with conservation tasks, as well as learning about Missouri wildlife and plants.
Contact information: https://greenbeltmissouri.org/
4. TreeKeepers
TreeKeepers trains volunteers to care for and maintain trees.
A training course is required to learn about tree identification, the destructive emerald ash borer, tree planting and tree pruning.
Volunteers also learn about biodiversity, ecology and the environment, as well as put that knowledge into action by working outdoors, often during varied weather conditions.
All work takes place on Saturdays and includes planting, pruning, removing, fertilizing and mulching trees.
Contact information: Email Volunteer@CoMo.gov or call 573-874-7499.
5. Sign Sweepers
Road signs often have unauthorized flyers and posters on them, but the city is working to change that. Sign Sweepers spend a few hours each month removing illegal signs. All volunteers must participate in an hour-long training session.
Contact information: Call Volunteer Programs at 573-874-749 or email Volunteer@CoMo.gov.