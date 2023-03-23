A handful of parks throughout Columbia are home to a wide array of outdoor fitness machines. These parks can entertain and keep the entire family involved, without needing to pay for a gym membership.
1. Albert-Oakland Trail & Fitness Circuit: This park’s 1-mile trail is equipped with 11 self-propelled cardio apparatuses, ranging from monkey bars to an elliptical cross trainer.
2. Again Street Park Trail: The 0.4-mile concrete trail has 20 different exercise stations designed for a range of ages and physical capabilities.
3. Jay Dix Station: In addition to playgrounds, sports fields and mountain biking courses, Jay Dix Station has multiple outdoor exercise machines.
4. Lions-Stephens Park Trail: This area just west of Stephens Lake Park is home to nine separate exercise stations along its fitness circuit.
5. Parkade Park: Located next to Parkade Elementary School, this quaint neighborhood park has several outdoor exercise machines, along with an expansive playground.
6. Shepard Boulevard Elementary School: Outside of school hours, locals can use the asphalt track with exercise stations along its perimeter.