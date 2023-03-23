A 2017 research study from the National Center for Learning Disabilities found that 1 in 5 children in the U.S. have learning and attention issues.
The most common learning disorders affect abilities in math, reading and nonverbal skills, and behavioral disorders like ADHD are often associated.
Not all causes are known, but genetic predisposition, environmental factors and fetal development risks are commonly cited.
However, parents often mistake learning disabilities for lingering stubbornness from early childhood. These are signs that your child may have a learning disorder, according to the Mayo Clinic:
Dyscalculia
• Trouble with math-related word problems;
• Problems memorizing basic calculations;
• Struggling to make change in cash transactions;
• Unable to describe or follow steps in math processes.
Dyslexia
• Delayed speech;
• Difficulty expressing thoughts or feelings;
• Struggling to learn new words when said or written;
• Poor spelling;
• Difficulty identifying left from right.
Reading comprehension
• Slow reading pace;
• Difficulty understanding what they read;
• Problems with accuracy when remembering what they read.
Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder
• Lacking time management skills;
• Easily distracted, especially when doing tasks in a sequence;
• Difficulty sustaining attention during conversations;
• Frequently misplacing important items;
• Not seeming to listen when spoken to.
Many treatment options exist for children with learning disorders. Special accommodations during exams or classwork, tutoring, therapy or medications are all common treatment methods.
The National Institute of Child Health and Human Development stresses that learning disabilities are not an indication of intelligence. Learning disabilities differ from learning problems that are acquired from intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Missouri First Steps Early Intervention is an organization that provides services for families navigating life with a disability or developmental delay in children up to age 3.
Through a parent or teacher referral, a First Steps worker will observe a child and determine if they are meeting proper benchmarks for success, according to Laura Hays, senior child development associate at the MU College of Education and Human Development.
“If you find the signs early enough, there are ways to work with your child through or with (their disability),” Hays said.