Dora Grafakos, 17, has liked to cook since she was a kid. Her grandmother taught her how to bake, and she often tried festive recipes for desserts over the holidays.
“I just really enjoyed it,” Dora said. ”I loved watching ‘Master Chef’ and other culinary shows growing up.”
She began telling her mother she wanted to be a chef, and her mom suggested she enroll in cooking classes at the Columbia Area Career Center.
Dora ended up loving her culinary and baking classes, but she didn’t expect her skills to take her as far as they have today.
In June she was awarded a second-place medal, along with a $4,000 scholarship to the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, in the SkillsUSA National Commercial Baking competition in Atlanta.
To qualify for the national competition, she won first place in the district and state commercial baking competitions.
“Before this, there was nothing I was particularly passionate about or invested in,” Dora said. “Then I got to see it through all the way to the end, and I was on that stage and got second place.”
The road to competition
The path to the national competition could be considered grueling. Dora spent at least six hours a day in the kitchen, following a rigorous practice routine to prepare for a day of baking under pressure.
“The cooking is one thing, but it’s just all the hard work,” said her mother, Suzanne Tourville. “I was very impressed when she was practicing in June because she’d be getting up at 6 in the morning.”
The competition involves a fixed menu with set recipes, and the goal is to finish each item within a certain time period. Dora said she tested each recipe repeatedly, making cookies, miniature apple pies called galettes, pâte à choux pastries, bread, muffins, cakes and more.
In the national competition, contestants have about 6½ hours to complete the lengthy list of baked goods and plate them for the judges. Throughout the competition, the contestants are also graded by the judges on their cleanliness and organization.
“You want to show that you’re on top of it and not tired because that simulates working in a professional kitchen when you’re on your feet for eight hours,” Dora said.
Katie Frink is the baking instructor at the Career Center who mentored Dora through the practices leading up to her competitions. Frink describes her student as driven, competitive and efficient.
“She takes constructive feedback well and is always looking to improve on what she has done,” Frink said. “I am extremely proud of the person she is, not just her success at SkillsUSA.”
Money for the trip
Dora said she and another student who competed in the competition organized two fundraising events to raise funds for the trip.
She made between 1,500 and 2,000 cookies to sell during a three-day barbecue outside the Career Center.
“I was in the kitchen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while still going to classes in between,” Dora said.
The next fundraiser was on an even bigger scale.
The Barred Owl, a local farm-to-table restaurant, allowed the pair to use its facility to hold a fine dining event.
They designed an 11-course menu with three appetizers, cocktails for each dish, a charcuterie board, Greek salad, pasta, an entree and desserts.
Dora said she made a deconstructed cheesecake and a Snickers tart with caramel and chocolate mousse. More than 100 people were served, she said.
“Although the goal was to raise money for nationals, for us it was more about learning and to give everyone some insight on what we do in the culinary kitchen,” she said.
The experience was tough, but Dora said it helped to prepare her for the national competition.
“After doing the fundraisers and after competing, I became a completely different person,” she said.
Looking to the future
After the nationals competition, Dora said she was a bit disappointed in second place since she felt confident about the way she’d performed.
“When they announced top three, I was kind of like, ‘Oh, maybe I won.’”
Grafakos wrote a college essay about the experience and the way it affected her.
“There’s always room to improve, and I think that’s what that taught me,” she said.
Her plan next year is to study restaurant and hotel management, and she hopes to bake wedding cakes and arrange event planning on the side.
She already has her sights set on qualifying for nationals again. The first-place winner receives a full-ride scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America.
“Now, I’m practicing again and going again, and maybe I’ll be better this year,” Dora said.