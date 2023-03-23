When camping with friends, family or even by yourself, food can either make or break the trip.
From prepackaged meals to cooking under the stars, there are options for all kinds of camping adventures in nature.
Prepackaged meals
Prepackaged meals are an easy option for longer camping trips or a simple meal on a day trip. You can choose from a couple of different varieties.
First is freeze-dried food. These meals come in smaller pouches from a camping store — it can even be made at home — and are easy to carry.
From biscuits and gravy to macaroni and cheese, almost any meal can be freeze-dried.
Companies including Backpacker’s Pantry and Mountain House make meals, as well as smaller snacks. To prepare the food, just add water.
Mountain House meals cost around $11 a pack with two servings per pack, according to its website.
Another option is canned food. Canned goods are heavy, but they can be cooked over a fire or boiled in water. Look for soups, fruits, vegetables and other hearty items.
Canned foods are easily accessible in grocery stores, and the meals are useful if there is available storage or a permanent campsite.
Cooking outdoors
Bring ingredients to a campsite if you would rather cook outside on a campsite or on the trail.
Follow these tips to prepare a homemade meal in the outdoors:
- It can also double as storage for road snacks and water, and ingredients will stay fresh for longer.
- Fire might be a necessity for a preparing a meal in the outdoors. Use a pot or skillet to boil water between meal times.
- either disposable or washable You might need utensils to cook and eat outside.
Make sure to check for wildlife advisories in the area and know what animals you might encounter.
While you may not have to tie food to a tree for bears, make sure there is a secure space where critters can’t steal your snacks.
Finding a squirrel in the pancake mix might just ruin the trip.
Helpful Recipes
For prepackaged meals, the Mountain House chili mac with beef is a good protein punch with a slight kick, while the rice and chicken is a hearty campground classic.
Out of the canned food group, soup and beans are the easiest to heat up after a full day of hiking; canned vegetables will round out a meal.
Walking tacos are a camp classic — enjoy all the toppings of regular tacos, but in the convenience of a single-serve Doritos bag.
The meal requires almost no dishes and has a variety of options to choose from.
Hot dogs over an open fire and baked potatoes stuck into wood will also help make dinner delicious.