Whether it’s a short hike or a week-long camping trip, water is a necessity. Here are ways to carry liquid relief for almost any kind of adventure.
1. Insulated metal water bottle
The classic metal water bottle has key features that make it the best vessel to carry water efficiently.
First, it’s more likely to keep your drink cold because ice will not melt inside the vaccum container.
However, Switch Back Travel notes that a metal bottle can be the heaviest option. It works well in a backpack, but for hand-carrying, a lighter type should be used instead.
Insulated metal water bottles come in a wide range of prices, depending on style. Big names Yeti and Hydroflask run around $40 for a bottle, while a Takeya brand costs around $22 per bottle.
2. Squirt or plastic water bottle
Often used by professional athletes during games, the squirt water bottle can also double as a spray on a hot day (or an impromptu water fight). The bottle is not insulated, so ice will melt since most squirt bottles are only plastic.
For kids, it can be a way to pretend to be a favorite athlete and have a little fun on the trip.
Plastic reusable water bottles are also a classic hiking choice, since they’ve been around for decades. Like the squirt bottles, they are not insulated, but they’re easy to manage, and some even have built-in straws.
The typical Gatorade squirt bottle runs around $6 for a standard green bottle at most retailers, but other bottles with more designs can be higher in price.
A standard Nalgene Wide Mouth bottle retails around $17 for a plastic water bottle, while the CamelBak Eddy+ with a straw costs around $16.
3. Metal/steel canteen
Metal canteens are the circular bottles that most visualize in an older military movie, but they still have relevance today for hiking. The canteen holds a good amount of water, but the room for ice is limited due to the thinner nature of the canteen. Steel canteens are insulated, keeping water cold for hours.
A canteen can be awkward to carry and heavy, creating the need for a carrying case. These cases are mostly pouch-like bags that can be larger than the average backpack water-bottle holder, creating a more complicated carrying situation.
Stainless steel canteens vary in prices ranging from $21 to $35 and aren’t very well stocked in stores. Amazon is the best place to find a canteen, and most will have a case included.
4. Water pouch
One of the newer methods of carrying, a water pouch is a plastic bag filled with liquid. Attached to the bag is a straw that easily fits in a hiking backpack or a regular bag. It’s an easy way to sip without stopping to open a lid.
The downsides are weight and safe storage. When completely filled with water, the pouch will add weight to a backpack and the bag can only be placed inside the pack, eliminating an option to carry by hand.
Filling up the bag is not easy, as the bag moves around when it’s filled and the large weight doesn’t allow for it to be moved easily in and out of a backpack.
The CamelBak variety comes with its own backpack, but that makes packing a little more difficult. A 3-liter variety from CamelBak retails between $35 and $39; it can be bought online as well as from hiking retailers such as REI.
5. Filtered straw
Outdoor straws use a filter to help eliminate bacteria and make drinking water safe when sipped out of lakes, rivers or creeks.
It’s a great survival source for long adventures or overnight trips, but it is also an easy solution instead of packing a bottle.
The one downside is making sure there is a freshwater source nearby to be used for drinking water. According to LifeStraw, one of the major companies producing filtered straws, they recommend not using the straw in non-freshwater sources including salty oceans or pools. Salt and chlorine will not filter through the straw.
The LifeStraw original straw ranges from $17.50 to $19.95, and hiking retail shops such as REI and Columbia’s Alpine Store are most likely to have them in stock.