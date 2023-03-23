Last December, members of a female activist group called the Girls Strong Club at Battle High School took to the streets of Columbia with more than 80 bags of winter essentials for homeless women and children.
The club had gathered water bottles, granola bars, hand warmers, canned food, blankets, feminine products and other donated items from fellow classmates during the lunch period.
They dropped bags off at local shelters and handed them out to anyone needing these items living on the streets, said Marazul Bullard, co-president of the Girls Strong Club,
“We got to meet a lot of really cool people, especially when we did go to the homeless shelters,” she said. “They were just really thankful and nice. It’s just a really empowering club.”
The Girls Strong Club participates in various fundraisers, holds spirit weeks at school to bring awareness to deserving topics and collects donations for charity.
Susie Adams, a history teacher at Battle High School, is faculty sponsor for the club.
Adams said Marazul and her co-president, Jackie Ozanich, were determined to revive the club after the pandemic.
“Marazul and Jackie both stepped in and were like ‘we want this club to go and be successful,’” Adams said. “They did a lot of great things with it last year.”
Activist work
Last year, the club participated in the Women’s March in downtown Columbia for a pro-choice protest.
“It felt really empowering to be able to march downtown and defend our rights,” Marazul said.
Members also stage food sales to raise funds for non-profit groups.
Members sold popcorn for a few days last year during lunch, earning $500 for women and children in Ukraine.
“It was pretty amazing,” Adams said. “It melted my popcorn popper, but it was worth the cost.”
The club also sold T-shirts and raised $300 for True North, a domestic violence shelter in Columbia.
“We really try to support True North the most,” Adams said. “Throughout the years, my co-teacher and I have made women’s history shirts in the name of Battle High School.”
Contributions at Battle
The Girls Strong Club has about 25 members dedicated to its causes. Adams said the two leaders are passionate about women’s issues.
“They do a great job of leading every meeting,” Adams said. “They come up with the topics, they help the girls brainstorm the events or what things they want to do.”
The club invites guest speakers to give presentations about female empowerment and other topics during club meetings.
Girls Strong Club recently invited a professor from MACC who teaches sociology, as well as a local attorney.
While volunteering and activist work is an important aspect of the club, it also provides a forum for students to feel welcome and heard.
“It’s definitely something that brings a safe space to our schools,” Marazul said. “I think just being able to empower the girls in our school and let them know that we are doing something and it’s not going unnoticed.”
Recently, the club spearheaded a movement to get free feminist products in women’s bathrooms at Battle.
“That was something we were lacking for a while, and it was definitely needed,” Marazul said.
Bullard highly recommends joining an activist club such as Girls Strong.
“I think defending what you believe in and defending your rights is important because nobody else is going to do it for you,” she said.