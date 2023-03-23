With so many entertainment options at their disposal, it can be hard to convince children to embrace the outdoors.
In fact, children today spend less time outside than any other generation, according to the National Recreation and Park Association.
Here are a few ways to get kids to have fun outside and fall in love with nature.
Conservation areas
The Missouri Department of Conservation offers free-to-use areas around the state that encourage children to enjoy nature.
Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City is a good introduction to the outdoors, especially for children who may be nervous or unfamiliar with nature, said Maddie Est, media specialist at the Conservation Department.
“They have paved pathways that are surrounded by nature, which is a really great way to feel like you’re still in an urban setting, but you’re still experiencing nature as it is,” Est said.
Conservation areas differ from state parks as places reserved for nature-related recreation and education. Parks can serve multiple needs, such as providing space for team sports or social gatherings.
For those in the Columbia area, Runge is the closest conservation area, but the others supply just as much value for teaching kids the importance of nature.
They have trails for walking or hiking and a variety of educational nature programs, workshops and exhibits. In some conservation areas, visitors can kayak, fish and even camp in certain places.
“We teach fishing, we teach frog digging, or hunting, bird-watching, kayaking,” Est said about Conservation Department programs.
“There’s a huge variety, and they’re guided. So (if) you have a staff member, you have somebody that’s knowledgeable that can answer questions.”
Nature walks
Taking walks with a child can also help them grow an appreciation for nature.
“Sometimes hikes can be a little challenging, depending on how much of an elevation change there is,” Est said. “So if you do have a child in your life that’s a little worried about being outside, that’s certainly something to look into prior to heading out.”
State parks and local city parks also provide paths for walking, exploring and just observing nature “without necessarily having to get your hands dirty in a way that maybe fishing would need you to,” Est said.
Birdwatching
The National Forest Foundation recommends birdwatching for children . The activity is an option for children to learn about wildlife without getting too close; a pair of binoculars is helpful but not essential.
“This allows a sense of safety and security to folks that might be nervous about being close to wildlife. But it still gets them introduced,” Est said.
Information about Missouri birdwatching is available online or at the Daniel Boone Regional Library.
Teaching
Simply talking to kids about nature can help significantly in the quest to get them interested.
“It’s just informing them, teaching them and leading by example,” Est said. “It’s always a great way to kind of show children that it’s not something to be scared of.”
The Conservation Department publishes an educational nature magazine for children called Xplor, which is free to all Missouri residents.
“It’s designed for kids in a language that allows them to grasp the importance of nature,” Est said.