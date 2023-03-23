Sleep is essential for all children to promote their development, health and well-being. It is also crucial to their brain activity.
“Proper rest is really important for kids because it allows their brain to function as well as possible, and the brain controls everything,” explained Alexandra James, a general pediatrician at MU Health.
Sleep controls behavior, as well as the ability to walk, talk and repair, she added.
“It allows them to feel well rested and learn better,” James said. “It also allows development to happen because our brain needs a break to digest everything from the day.”
Sleep allows the brain to take in the day’s sensory information, everything that’s been learned, and process it into long-term memory.
Sleep guidelines
In 2016, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine released new guidelines for the recommended daily amount of sleep children should get based on age:
■ Infants 4 to 12 months should sleep 12 to 14 hours (including naps).
■ Children ages 1 to 2 years should sleep 11 to 14 hours (including naps).
■
- Children ages 3 to 5 should sleep 10 to 13 hours (including naps).
■
- Children ages 6 to 12 should sleep 9 to 12 hours.
■ Teenagers ages 13 to 18 should sleep 8 to 10 hours.
Even with these guidelines, it can be difficult to tell if a child is getting enough sleep because symptoms look different for each one, James said.
If they are not growing well, learning well, behaving well or eating well, any of those could be a sign of insufficient sleep.
“Anything that a kid does can be affected by sleep,” James said.
In young adolescents and adolescents especially, she emphasized that “sleep can be a symptom of concern for mental health, but it also can affect mental health.”
American Academy of Pediatrics studies has shown how insufficient sleep leads to compromised awareness, poor judgment, lack of motivation and difficulties with decision-making, something especially harmful in adolescents.
Good sleep habits
Across the board, there are ways to help children build strong sleep habits. Pay attention to routine, environment and the day’s activities.
“Kids, as much as they push back against it, thrive with consistency,” James said.
Different ages of children have different needs, James said. Generally, infants need more focus on security, toddlers need consistency and older kids need communication and education about the importance of sleep.
The importance of a regular bedtime cannot be overstated. A regular routine around bedtime — and throughout the day — can create a sense of safety and structure for children.
Having time to wind down every night, perhaps with a bath or reading, is important to falling asleep and staying asleep.
During that wind-down time, the physical environment for bedtime is paramount. It should be calming and free of screens, James said.
“Blue light that’s emitted from screens actually affects some of the chemicals and proteins in our brains that regulate our sleep-wake cycles,” she said.
Sometimes children don’t seem to have any problem falling asleep next to screens, but that can make it difficult to stay asleep, too.
Throughout the day, children should stimulate both their minds and bodies. Play is one way, at any age, for kids to express themselves and take in the world around them.
By following through with these behavioral interventions, most children should experience better sleep, James said. Not every solution will work for every child, but these are important places to start.
For more information, visit healthychildren.org.