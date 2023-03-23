Is it a battle to get kids to eat their greens? Or try anything new?
Melissa Jaeger a corporate registered dietitian at Hy-Vee said there is a “golden rule” for mealtimes that calls for a division of responsibility. It requires time and patience. “The parent provides, and the child decides,” Jaeger said. “Keep offering new exposures and repeated exposures, and trust the process.
It may take 15 to 20 and even up to 100 exposures for a child to learn to like food.”
Keep portions small
Jaeger also suggests keeping portions small during meals because a particular child may be overwhelmed by larger amounts.
Another way is to introduce new foods in a mellow way is to foster acceptance.
“Try offering a new food with a ‘safe’ food they have already tried and enjoyed to help build their confidence,” Jaeger said.
Don’t bribe with dessert
She strongly discourages bribing children with dessert, although it is often the last resort to persuading a child to finish supper.
“Do not put desserts on a pedestal,” Jaeger said. “Rather than making dessert a rare treasure, reinforce that all foods are equal.”
Also, don’t get overly excited when offering a treat to a child. And don’t bribe them with treats or a favorite food option.
“Serve dessert in the same way you serve chicken or vegetables,” Jaeger said.
Foster food discovery
According to Jaeger, anyone who consumes a limited diet can be at risk for vitamin and mineral deficiencies. But keep in mind that many different kinds of food are sources of necessary nutrients. “If your child only wants to eat fruit and does not like vegetables, that is OK because you can still get a wide variety of vitamins and minerals through fruit,” Jaeger said.
Keep fostering food discoveries, she said, rather than capitulating to safe choices.
“It is important to keep exposing your child to new foods or foods that they may not have liked in the past. Don’t give up!”
For additional recipe ideas and information on incorporating new foods into your family’s diet, Jaeger recommends cooking classes provided by local Hy-Vee supermarkets. “We offer a variety of kids cooking classes on a monthly basis to help children try new foods and allow them to get excited about cooking,” she said.