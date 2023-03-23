More information

All classes are held through local Hy-Vee supermarkets. Contact a store to register or learn more information. Some classes are virtual.

What: "Eat the Rainbow: A virtual cooking and crafts camp"

When: 2 p.m. March 14-16, 21-23

Details: Eat the rainbow and discover a world of colors through follow-along recipes and crafts each day. This virtual camp is intended for children 5-12.

What: "KidsFit in the Kitchen: Little Chefs – Rainbow Recipes"

When: 4:30 p.m. March 8

Details: In this month’s virtual Little Chefs class, students will make a fruit rainbow and rainbow pizza! Can’t attend live? Those who register will receive a recording of this month’s class. Recommended for ages 3-7.

What: "KidsFit in the Kitchen: Junior Chefs – Rainbow Recipes"

When: 4:30 p.m. March 9