Drew Romitti and Jiya Shetty were sitting in AP computer science class one December morning when the principal entered the room.
He called out Drew’s name, causing his heart to drop. “Uh oh, what did I do?” he thought.
Then, Jiya’s name was called, and Drew let out a sigh of relief. It couldn’t be that bad.
The two were taken into the hallway to be told that Vicky Hartzler, then-U.S. representative for Missouri’s Fourth District, wanted to meet them.
They learned later that they had won the Congressional App Challenge for developing “Dementia Doctor,” an app they created with artificial intelligence to revolutionize the way doctors diagnose dementia.
The challenge invites middle and high school programmers to compete for a chance to become a congressional district winner and attend a celebratory expo in April in Washington, D.C.
“Alzheimer’s and dementia is a very big problem in our society, especially with older populations,” said Jiya, a sophomore at Rock Bridge High School. Drew is a junior.
“It takes a long time, like several months, to get a diagnosis. However, with our app, we’d be able to diagnose within seconds.”
Creating the app
Drew and Jiya knew from the start they wanted to create an app about health.
Over the summer, Jiya had learned how data science can help a medical diagnosis. Drew had an internship that focused on AI.
They began brainstorming and found they both had encountered dementia among close relatives.
The first time Jiya visited her great-grandmother in India, the pair connected over origami, fashioning a paper boat together. The next time she visited would be the last time they would meet.
“I remember asking her, ‘Hey, how do you do these other things you talked about doing through origami on our last visit?’” Jiya said. “And she just didn’t even remember who I was.”
Her grandmother had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and died shortly afterward, sending a shock through the family. Jiya was 10 at the time.
Drew’s grandfather was diagnosed with dementia, and he remembers visiting him in a nursing home as his illness worsened. He died about a year ago.
Talking about these experiences, Drew and Jiya decided to create an app that targeted dementia.
Dementia Doctor
Dementia Doctor uses two types of artificial intelligence to generate a diagnosis. The first uses a random forest classifier model that examines comma-separated value — CSV — files with an algorithm that detects patterns in the data.
After they accomplished that, they wanted to step it up a notch and moved to a more complex kind of technology called deep learning — where convolutional neural networks perform calculations — to analyze MRI scans.
Conquering the process required “a lot of YouTube tutorials and just going on the internet and figuring out how things work,” Jiya said.
Ultimately, they developed code that could provide a dementia diagnosis within seconds. A clinical dementia rating detector asks questions about age, socio-economic status and brain volume, and the MRI dementia detector analyzes MRI scans. The results explain the findings and the level of certainty.
Another challenge, Jiya said, was setting the finish line.
“Since it’s a project that you can continuously work on, finding that stopping point was also another challenge,” Jiya said. “We’re like, ‘OK, the deadline’s tomorrow, time to actually do the application.’”
Behind the screens
Drew and Jiya met in summer 2022 when they competed on the same World Schools Debate team at the national competition. Their coach, Danielle Johnson, noticed how well they complemented one another and encouraged them to work together.
“Kind of from that point on, it just seemed like they were always together in these different settings,” Johnson said.
They were debate partners last semester, and their extracurricular activities and hobbies also see them playing chess and, of course, coding together.
As their coach and major supporter, Johnson sees the pair excelling not only in debate but across the board. She finds herself wondering, “Is there anything these two can’t do well?”
While honing their programming skills, particularly with Java and Python, Drew and Jiya take part in a handful of related clubs.
Jiya is the co-president of Girls Who Code at Rock Bridge, and she is a member of the Army Ants, a FIRST Robotics Competition Team in Columbia.
Drew helped start a coding club at school. He also participates in chess club and HOSA, a club for future health professionals. Tennis and research are also pastimes.
Jiya is an active member of Future Business Leaders of America at school, and taekwondo occupies a lot of her time. She has practiced the discipline for 11 years and holds a third-degree black belt.
How do they manage to balance all of this?
“I’m still trying to figure that out,” Jiya said with a laugh. She said it doesn’t come naturally, but she uses a planner and stays focused on the task at hand.
Johnson said she often must remind them, “just because you can do everything doesn’t mean you have to do everything.”
Deciding where to channel hard work and talent can be difficult, she said, but they manage to find balance.
“One thing I kind of realized is that whenever you do this much stuff, it has to come with sacrificing some things that you want to do,” Drew said. “The key way I manage time is just realizing, ‘What things do I need to give up this week to do the thing that I really really want to do?’”
Drew said he continually asks himself, “OK, how can I be better? I’m really happy where I’m at, but how can I be better?”
“As cheesy as it sounds,” Jiya said, “I really want to make a difference in the world.” It’s why she pursues computer science in the first place.
“I feel like computer science and programming have the ability to change the world in a way that we haven’t exactly seen in the past,” she said.