9. Giant redheaded centipede
The giant redheaded centipede is the largest centipede in North America, and it’s not one you’d want to find under a rock somewhere. These things can be up to 8 inches long, and they pack a venomous bite.
They have a bright red head on an otherwise all-black body and 21 pairs of yellow legs. If you’re down near the Missouri-Arkansas border, you’ll know one if you see it.
10. Neosho madtomIf this list were about animals with the most fun names, the Neosho madtom would be near the top. At a maximum length of 3 inches, it’s the smallest catfish species in Missouri, and most people spend their entire lives never seeing one.
If you’re feeling lucky, though, you can try searching around the Spring River in the southwest corner of the state.