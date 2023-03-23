The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

When: 7:30 p.m. March 23 to 24

Where: Macklanburg Playhouse, 100 Willis Ave., Columbia

Details:

Tickets are $20 and are available for purchase at www.eventbrite.com.

Rated PG-13

Tiny Things Art Exhibition

When: Through April 7

Where: Columbia Art League, 207 S. Ninth St., Columbia

Details:

This Columbia Art League art show consists entirely of 8-by-8 art pieces to demonstrate the power of tiny things.

Free and open to the public.

Missoula Children’s Theatre: “Aladdin”

When: 3 p.m. May 6

Where: Missouri Theatre, 203 S. Ninth St., Columbia

Details:

  •  Young actors of Missouri will perform the classic story of Aladdin.

Mareck Dance: Live!

When: April 7 to 8

Where: Missouri Theatre, 203 S. Ninth St., Columbia

Details:

This annual performance features live music and three world premiers from a variety of choreographers

Ticket prices range from $28 to $48.

  • Community Reporter, Spring 2023 Studying print journalism Reach me at eagthq@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

