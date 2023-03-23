“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
When: 7:30 p.m. March 23 to 24
Where: Macklanburg Playhouse, 100 Willis Ave., Columbia
Details:
Tickets are $20 and are available for purchase at www.eventbrite.com.
Rated PG-13
Tiny Things Art Exhibition
When: Through April 7
Where: Columbia Art League, 207 S. Ninth St., Columbia
Details:
This Columbia Art League art show consists entirely of 8-by-8 art pieces to demonstrate the power of tiny things.
Free and open to the public.
Missoula Children’s Theatre: “Aladdin”
When: 3 p.m. May 6
Where: Missouri Theatre, 203 S. Ninth St., Columbia
Details:
- Young actors of Missouri will perform the classic story of Aladdin.
- Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for children and are available for purchase at https://concertseries.missouri.edu.
Mareck Dance: Live!
When: April 7 to 8
Where: Missouri Theatre, 203 S. Ninth St., Columbia
Details:
This annual performance features live music and three world premiers from a variety of choreographers
Ticket prices range from $28 to $48.