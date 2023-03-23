When 9-year-old Noah Zheng joined a roller skating class with his church group, he never expected it to be the focus of his life for the next 10 years.
He also didn’t expect to be representing the United States in the world championship of roller skating.
From the beginning, Noah was a natural on roller skates with a knack for picking up tricks quickly.
Yet, he hesitated to join a roller skating club because of the competitions. Although he was interested in the sport, it took a lot of persuasion by coaches and friends for him to participate.
Noah first competed in October 2014 in Union, less than a year after he started skating.
“I was a little bit nervous,“ Noah, now 19, said. “Thankfully, all my friends and teammates who were also beginners were in the same event, and so we got to sort of support each other.”
Not only did he leave the competition with three awards, but he also left with a newfound passion.
“I felt pretty nice about that competition,” he said. “I don’t know what the judges thought, actually. I just remember having fun.”
Things became more serious for him at age 15 when he tried to qualify for the U.S. world championship team, but he didn’t make it. When he tried again in 2021 in the solo dance and team dance category, he qualified, ultimately winning first in dance and second in team dance.
More recently, Noah competed in the World Skate Games 2022 in Argentina. He represented the United States for the second year in a row in three categories — solo dance, team dance and quartet.
“It was very nice to meet all the other skaters from around the world. Especially with my first worlds, which was in 2021, because they’re all these famous skaters in our sport that I’ve been watching since I was a beginner,” Noah said.
The championships in Argentina raised the bar.
“I felt like there was a little bit more pressure on me coming in for my second worlds, but I thought I did pretty good,” he said.
Preparation for the World Skate Games is no easy task. On average, Noah makes a six hour trip to Chicago biweekly to train with his coach. Before the competition, he stays in Chicago for up to 10 days for more training.
“We’ve traveled a lot,” his mother, Jin Han, said. “Last year he competed eight times.”
Despite the commitment, he says his love for the sport continues to grow.
“Roller skating is like a very exhilarating experience,” he said. “It’s kind of like riding a roller coaster or being on an airplane where your body is going all sorts of different directions. If you’re really into it, then it feels very natural and it kind of just feels like you’re being swept up with the wind.”
As a senior in Hickman High School, Noah is also a National Merit finalist and was recently nominated to be a Presidential Scholar.
Though he may be busy finishing his last year at Hickman, Noah has applied to several colleges and plans to study aerospace engineering. Even so, he wants to continue skating.
“I’m not sure yet, but I’m definitely going finish out this season and see where college takes me,” Noah said. “And no matter if I continue competing or if I don’t continue competing, I would still definitely want to be involved with the sport.”