Hickman High School junior Saathvik Kannan has more citations than the average college student, and he’s only 17.
Saathvik became interested in programming in the eighth grade, learning Python and other programming languages at a steady rate. From there, a twist of fate by an MU researcher helped propel the then 14-year-old Saathvik into the world of computational biology.
His story begins in the heat of the pandemic. Kamlendra Singh, Saathvik’s future supervisor, published his paper detailing which RNA polymerase inhibitors should be used when creating an initial vaccine.
The paper took off in the scientific community, gaining both national and international attention after Singh was interviewed by multiple news sources.
Saathvik’s father, an MU professor and friend of Singh, found these articles online. Saathvik’s grandfather even found an article in an Indian newspaper, adding another push to the story. Saathvik reached out to Singh and set up a meeting to see how his abilities could help in a lab setting.
“If I had a computer programmer, I could do better (research),” Singh said.
The two met over Zoom the next day, and a partnership was born. Saathvik built a program to help analyze mutations in various viral organisms, resulting in a 2020 paper about the D614G mutation within COVID-19 .
From his findings, Saathvik would write multiple papers about COVID-19 variants. His January 2021 paper used his programming skills to help model the virus, seeing down to the ribonucleotide to find exactly where each mutation occurred.
This would help structure his November 2021 paper about the differences between Delta and Delta Plus variants, and a May 2022 paper covering the Omicron variant. The Omicron variant became a bigger part of Saathvik’s research as he dove deeper, showing the evolution of Omicron and its impact on antibodies through structural analysis.
Alongside his COVID-19 research, Saathvik also wrote a paper about the mpox virus, formerly known as monkeypox. His research highlights the waay new mutations affect the virus as it continued to spread around the country.
In research, Saathvik takes center stage with Singh as his director. Singh has a vision of what he is looking for, and Saathvik makes it happen by compiling the data.
Saathvik has either had first or second authorship on all of his papers. In scientific writing, the first author is the main contributor to the project, but Saathvik values the experience more than the name placement on a paper.
“For me, it’s nothing more than acknowledgement of my work,” he said. ”The first authorship is like having a grade for your work, but it’s not actual thing that you learned.”
While he likes to keep his social life and his research separate, balancing homework and lab work is another challenge altogether.
“Sometimes I have to prioritize my schoolwork, and sometimes the lab work becomes so interesting that I start to take my schoolwork to the back burner and that takes the stage,” he said.
As a junior, Saathvik has time to decide where he will go to college and what life looks like after high school. He said he is excited to continue his research where learning is the priority.
“Learning is the real acknowledgement of what I’ve done with Dr. Singh is,” he said.