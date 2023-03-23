Missouri may not appear to be a waterskiing hot spot, but the Shouman family of Columbia has found an oasis here.
Devin, 18, and Jentry, 16, became enamored with the sport at a young age and have racked up their share of accolades since.
The heads of the Shouman household, Cari and Ramsey, began waterskiing in college and took quickly to the sport. Finding a property on Lake Paragon, a waterskier’s haven near Columbia’s southern edge, was a diamond in the rough for the family, according to Devin.
The family, including the youngest member, 14-year-old Cameron, has lived and skied there for nearly two decades.
A family affair
Not long after the sisters could walk, they were put on a pair of skis. Beginner training started in the grass, being towed by a four-wheeler to get a feel for the motions.
Then, they moved to the water. Children and beginner waterskiers tend to start on two skis, but Devin and Jentry had advanced to one ski by the age of 7.
Devin began competing in tournaments around fifth grade, and her younger sisters quickly followed suit.
An aspect of the sport that Devin and Jentry enjoy most is the close bond they have been able to form with their family.
Waterskiing is not a solo sport. At least two other people are needed to drive the boat and act as a lookout for skiers in case they fall.
“It’s a cool family thing we get to do together because you’re kind of reliant on somebody else,” Devin said.
Riding the wave
This summer, the Shoumans are gearing up to host the Missouri Waterski State Championships at Lake Paragon. The two-day event will gather skiers from all across the state in ski jump, slalom and trick.
This will be the family’s first time holding the state competition, although they have organized previous tournaments on smaller levels.
The family has come to share a close bond with other waterskiing families in Missouri since they often end up in the same competitions.
“It’s our ski fam,” Devin said. “We will always share this common, unique thing. It’s really fun to have that connection with them.”
Many families opt to camp near their lake, and the laid-back nature of the sport allows spectators to cheer along the shorelines and support every competitor.
“Everybody cheers everybody on and then you ski all day, and then afterward we’ll all eat dinner, and then we’ll hang out,” Devin said. “Sometimes there’s a bonfire or cookout.”
There are no collegiate waterskiing programs, which takes some pressure off individual performances, Jentry explained.
“It’s a lot less competitive than a lot of other sports because, especially for us, I feel like we’re just all going for our personal best. I just have to be better than me yesterday,” Jentry said. “Even if we didn’t win, it was not about the winning, it’s just about the experience.”
Going off course
On land, the sisters take part in the youth ministry group KLife and participate in other sports at Fr. Tolton Regional Catholic High School.
Their close-knit bond as a family continues off the lake. An average night in the Shouman house involves cooking and playing board games.
“We can hardly take a trip without bringing five games,” Jentry said.
Not having their favorite activity available year-round makes them value the sport more, the sisters said. When weather permits, there are few places they would rather be than the lake.
“That’s my happy place,” Devin said. “I just love spending time there. That’s just the best part about it.”
Devin and Jentry are aware that their favorite activity is uncommon, but they don’t mind.
“Yeah, our summers look so much different than everybody else’s,” Jentry said.
“I mean, we literally have a ‘ginormous’ pool in our backyard,” Devin added with a laugh.
Devin will enroll at Auburn University in the fall and wants to cherish every moment she has left on the lake before moving. Both girls look forward to following in their parent’s footsteps and sharing their passion with their own families one day.
“I will definitely always love coming home and having my kids ski on my parents’ lake and everything,” Devin said. “I just think that that will be such a sweet memory. Like I did that, and I’ll watch my kids do that, which is so sweet.”