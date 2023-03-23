A healthy diet includes a balance of fruits, vegetables, carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats.
While filling up a child’s plate, it is also important to make certain to give them the vitamins and minerals they need to grow up strong.
Six crucial nutrients listed here are among common deficiencies in children. Read more about calcium, iron, vitamins A, C, D and zinc and how to incorporate them into your child’s diet.
CalciumCalcium is an important mineral responsible for building strong bones, as well as keeping the nerves, muscles and heart healthy.
According to KidsHealth by Nemours Children’s Health, babies and infants can typically get the calcium they need from breast milk or formula. Babies under 1-year old need between 200 and 260 milligrams each day.
As kids get older, their growing bones need more support from calcium. Children 1 to 3 need 700 milligrams of calcium per day; ages 4 to 8 need 1,000 milligrams; and ages 9 to 18 need around 1,300 milligrams every day.
Ensuring that these minimums are met will give children a chance for the strongest bones they can have as adults and avoid conditions like rickets.
Sources of calcium in food:
- Milk
- Yogurt (Try making a parfait with fresh fruit.)
- Hard cheeses
- Calcium-set tofu (Try your hand at homemade stir fry.)
- Edamame
- Leafy greens
- White beans, red beans, chickpeas
- Oranges, figs, prunes
- Calcium-fortified items, such as cereal and juice
IronIron helps red blood cells deliver oxygen from the lungs to muscles and the rest of the body.
Iron continues to be one of the leading nutrient deficiencies worldwide. A lack of iron can lead to iron deficiency anemia, the most common hematological disorder in children, according to a 2022 study by Italian pediatric researchers.
Some people are more at risk for iron deficiency, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Premature babies, young children who drink more than 24 ounces of milk a day (studies like the one above find milk can prevent iron absorption), children with restricted diets, obese children, menstruating adolescents and those who don’t get enough iron-rich foods are among those groups.
It is recommended that children ages 7 to 12 months have 11 milligrams per day; ages 1 to 3 get 7 milligrams; ages 4 to 8 get 10 milligrams; ages 9 to 13 get 8 milligrams; and 14 to 18-year-old females 15 milligrams per day; while males should get 11.
The Red Cross has many resources for iron, including a long list of iron-rich foods.
Sources of iron in food:
- Red meat
- Beans (Note that more iron is absorbed through meat sources, so vegetarian diets might need extra iron intake.)
- Leafy greens, peas (Try adding a handful of spinach to favorite recipes to bulk it up and add nutrients.)
- Dried fruit
■ Iron-fortified cereals (Just watch for excessive sugar content.)
Vitamin AVitamin A plays a major role in promoting good vision, growth, immune function and reproductive health, according to Healthline.
Most people in developed countries are able to receive adequate amounts from their diets, but deficiencies in developing countries remain a leading cause of blindness.
For children and adolescents, the recommended daily amount is between 300 and 600 micrograms.
Sources of vitamin A in food:
- Liver
- Fish, like mackerel, salmon, tuna or trout
- Clams and oysters
- Cheese (Try interesting ones, like goat, Limburger or Camembert.)
- Whole milk
Vitamin CVitamin C is perhaps most often associated with boosting the immune system, but it does much more. It helps absorb iron, heal wounds and produce collagen, keeps gums healthy and protects cells.
Pediatric dietitians use the Dietary Reference Intakes to recommend 0- to 6-month-old children get 40 milligrams per day; 7- to 12-month-olds get 50 milligrams; 1- to 3-year-olds get 15 milligrams; 4 -to 8-year-olds get 25 milligrams; and 14- to 18-year-old males get 75 milligrams, while females should get 65 milligrams each day.
Vitamin C deficiency is unusual in developed countries, as it is found in many foods. Still, because the body does not produce its own and needs to replenish its supply every day, it is important to seek out sources.
Sources of vitamin C in food:
- Citrus fruits, like oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruit
- Papaya
- Strawberries
- Broccoli (It actually contains more vitamin C than grapefruit does.)
- Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower
- Tomatoes
- White potatoes
Vitamin D
Vitamin D helps keep bones and bodies healthy, allowing the body to absorb calcium and phosphorous from food. Vitamin D can also help protect people from heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, infections and even some kinds of cancer and multiple sclerosis, according to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
Children who do not get enough vitamin D through adequate nutrition, sun exposure and supplementation could develop rickets, and adults may be prone to osteoporosis.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all infants, children and adolescents have a minimum daily intake of 400 IU of vitamin D, or about 268 milligrams, beginning shortly after birth.
Supplementation is often suggested because there aren’t many dietary sources, and adequate sunshine exposure largely depends on the individual and other conditions.
Still, digging into some of these foods and spending a healthy amount of time outdoors, depending on your lifestyle, are helpful.
Sources of vitamin D in food:
- Fatty fish and some fish oils (Salmon, mackerel and tuna are good options.)
- Vitamin-D-fortified foods, like cereal or bread
- Leafy greens
- Egg yolks
- Baby formula
ZincZinc is crucial for immune function, making DNA, healing wounds and developing senses of taste and smell, according to the National Institutes of Health. It has also been linked to cognitive development.
Older infants who are only breastfed can be exposed to zinc deficiency because breast milk does not provide enough for infants over 6 months. Children who have sickle cell disease may also have trouble getting enough zinc due to medication that results in low levels.
Infants up to 3 years old should get around 3 milligrams per day; children 4 to 8 should get 5 milligrams; 9- to-13-year-olds should get 8 milligrams; and teen males should get 11 milligrams, while teen females should get 9 milligrams daily.
Sources of zinc in food:
- Oysters
- Meat, poultry, and fish
- Beans and legumes (Vegetarians may benefit from zinc supplements.)
■ Fortified breakfast cereals