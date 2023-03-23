At 12, Sophie Lietzan taught herself how to code. Just six years later, she became director of an organization that teaches computer programming to students across the Midwest.
Sophie founded Codivate Midwest in 2021 with the help of two friends and fellow students, Yogev and Zihao . The nonprofit, student-run organization works with kids from second grade to freshman year of high school.
Coding always intrigued her, Sophie said, because of her curiosity about video games and the abundance of technology around her as she grew up.
“For a lot of people interested in computer science, it kind of starts with video games, and that’s kind of how it started for me,” she said.
Sophie was often not allowed to play video games during most of middle school, so she satisfied her curiosity by watching her father and her brother play. She then discovered games on a Chromebook.
“The people who knew how to set up the Chromebooks for gaming were coincidentally people who were interested in coding,” Sophie said. “So that became a chunk of my friends in middle school.”
Once she decided to teach herself coding, she turned to her father, Karl, who was once a computer programmer.
“He introduced me to coding, but a lot of it was me finding things online, like Scratch or Code.org,” Sophie said. “If I was having trouble, my dad would always help me.”
Sophie’s father said he was impressed by how rapidly his daughter advanced in her coding ability once she began.
“She started with basic coding instruction platforms where it’s almost entirely modular and visual, with very little text coding that’s just to get younger kids interested,” her father said. “What surprised me is how quickly she went from that to things like Python and Java.”
Although Sophie quickly began to excel in coding, she said she didn’t take it seriously until she enrolled in advanced coding classes in high school after a game design camp.
Then, just as she became interested, an opportunity to start a Codivate chapter arose in the Midwest, and she ran with it. She contacted a director to stake a claim.
“He basically said, ‘If you can find some people who are interested in doing it, then we’ll get you set up to do it,’” she said. “So that was about it.”
Her mother, Erika, said she wasn’t surprised when Sophie told her she was going to start Codivate Midwest, mostly because of her daughter’s tutoring history.
“She did a fair amount of tutoring at school for students who were in younger grades,” her mother said. “I think there’s a skill set there that comes fairly natural to her.”
Her daughter has always had what she called an instinctive, ‘Sure, I’ll try it,’ mindset, prompting her to tackle new challenges.
“When she was a little girl I would say, ‘Hey, girls, wanna do X?’ to Sophie and her friends, and it might be something they’d never done before,” she said. “Sophie’s first reaction was always, ‘Sure!’"
Her mother, a law professor at MU, added that her daughter comes from a long line of educators and cares deeply about helping others receive learning opportunities.
“I remember a fair amount of discussion about the need for Codivate and how she, here in Columbia, had access to resources that a lot of the students that they were bringing in didn’t have access to,” her mother said. “I know that meant a great deal to Sophie.”
Sophie said the program has an emphasis on accessible learning, and any student with internet access and a device that allows them to code can join.
“We are very much about accessibility, so you don’t have to know a ton about coding to participate or sign up for classes,” she said. “We’re built to help people learn more.”
On top of running Codivate, Sophie is also involved in Columbia Independent School and a number of extracurriculars.
She plays on the basketball team, is a lead drummer for the school jazz band, plays five instruments altogether and is a captain of her school’s trivia competition team.
Beyond school, she likes to read, hang out with friends and family, play with her dog and practice Brazilian jujitsu.
Sophie’s mother described her daughter’s interests as diverse and ever-changing.
“I might say today her main interest is X, but if you asked me tomorrow, it might be Y,” Sophie’s mother said. “I don’t think she feels constrained by other people’s senses of what she should like or what’s cool to like. She makes her own mind up.”
Her father attested to this, calling Sophie fierce and independent. Her mother added that she’s thoughtful of others and has a strong sense of generosity.
Once she graduates, Sophie plans to major in computer science or engineering and wants to help people by creating more accessible technology.
She also wants to continue with Codivate Midwest through managerial aspects, and hopes to help students understand the importance of coding.
“There’s going to be a lot more people who realize that it’s useful, it’s impactful and it’s again, job security,” Sophie said.