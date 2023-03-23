Tamyra Nevills knew her throw was good once it left her hand. Then a collective hush stilled the crowd as the discus flew across the field during the Class 5 state track and field championship in Jefferson City last year.
At 16, Tamyra claimed the 2022 state crown and Rock Bridge record with a throw of 42.03 meters.
Now a 17-year-old junior, Tamyra has her eyes on the Class 5 state record and a second consecutive championship title in the discus.
Her golden sophomore campaign improved on her fifth-place finish as a freshman with a throw of 39.71 meters.
A dual threat, Tamyra has also placed in the top 10 in Class 5 shotput the past two years.
Calm and collected
Not making the cut for the middle school softball team was the driving force behind Tamyra’s discus breakthrough.
Growing up in an athletic family, she knew she could not opt out of sports for the season and joined the throws team instead. She took quickly to discus and hasn’t looked back.
With her meteoric rise, it would be easy to fold under the pressure, but her immense mental poise since the beginning has kept her on track.
Jake Floyd, a throws and football coach at Rock Bridge High School, credits her success to her positive attitude and intense focus.
“Her balance between keeping it light and when it’s time to turn on the switch and go to work is phenomenal,” Floyd said. “I think that’s really what makes her a special athlete is her ability to stay in the moment and understand not to let the moment get too big.”
Leading the field
Although Tamyra is on the younger side as an upperclassman, she has already cemented herself as a team leader. Not only does she lead the Bruins’ throws team in athletic capabilities, but she also guides her peers through practices and drills.
Floyd said he often has her act as an educator for her teammates during practices when she is not performing at her best.
“He will tell me ‘Hey, sit this one out. Help everyone else … just be a second coach and put your wisdom onto others,’” Tamyra said.
“Her leadership is kind of what makes our culture special,” Floyd added.
Her impact in and out of the ring affects the team dynamic for the better, as her coach noted.
“I can always count on her to hold her teammates to the standard that she knows and I know where we need to be — I think that’s why our culture is so good,” Floyd said.
Crafting a bondTamyra and Floyd began their careers at Rock Bridge at the same time. After moving back to Columbia just before her freshman year, Tamyra had difficulty adjusting to a new school and a new team.
“At first he kind of started off as like my therapist, because moving was hard for me,” Tamyra said about Floyd.
“But I think the fact that we had a close connection made it a lot easier to for him to understand me and know what I needed to help me reach my potential.”
Their bond goes both ways. Floyd remarked that his star athlete’s positivity and composure made him much more comfortable going into his first season as a coach.
“My relationship with Tamyra is amazing,” he said. “I think her ability to maintain relaxation and make a fun environment is incredible. She’s such a bright person, she always has a smile on her face, and she’s always willing to tease and mess around with you and joke around and practice.”
Going the distance
Tamyra’s competition slate at the state meet spanned two days. After competing in the shotput on the first day and yielding a disappointing result, she went into the discus round wanting to redeem herself.
Once she arrived at the venue she and Floyd discussed the plan for the day.
“(Floyd) told me ‘don’t overthink it, just do it.’ So, I did it,” she said.
Her crowd-silencing throw put her above the competition by almost a full meter. Watching his athlete claim victory was an added bonus for Floyd after Tamyra eclipsed her previous personal best.
“Seeing her face, it was just truly special, and definitely something that I will never forget for the rest of my life. I consider myself very lucky to be a part of her athletic career,” Floyd said.
Outside of her prowess in the discus ring, Tamyra maintains a 4.0 GPA, works a part-time job and has a passion for psychology.
Looking to her junior season, she wants to improve on her personal bests and get better day-by-day while helping her team.
Looking farther ahead, she plans to continue throwing in college and advance her studies in psychology.
“I’m going in like a veteran. So, we’re going to be looking to me for advice. I’m going to change my thinking to balance myself, and I also want to help my teammates out because I see potential in all of them as well,” she said.
“She’s a special individual,” Floyd concluded.