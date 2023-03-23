Making art can be messy, but that shouldn’t stop children from exploring their creativity through painting, drawing and other artistic expressions.

But, sometimes they make a mess. Columbia cleaning services offer tips for cleaning damaged surfaces, whether it’s after a Sharpie scarred the walls or paint spilled all over that brand-new couch.

Breathe Easy Cleaning Solutions

When it comes to paint on walls and hard surfaces, Vannessa Pelley suggests using a razor blade to scrape off the dried paint. A Magic Eraser also works great, but it may strip the paint from the walls or remove a satin finish.

One alternative is to paint the wall a neutral color and treat it as a canvas for young artists. Plastic sheeting taped or pinned to the wall also works as a blank surface for kids to let their creativity flow.

All Clean by Anabelle

Owner Jeremy Schopper recommends a bucket of hot water and hydrogen peroxide with a little bit of Dawn dish soap to clean paint and marker off most surfaces.

Miz Maids

This family-owned company relies on Magic Erasers and a little bit of Dawn dish soap for marker and paint on walls and furniture. The owner, Claudia Alda, said a Magic Eraser works on most messes and surfaces.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community Reporter, Spring 2023 Studying print journalism Reach me at eagthq@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you