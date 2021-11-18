For the 10th year, Warrensburg is going back in time to set up its annual Dickens Christmas on Dec. 4.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day, storefronts will come to life with a 19th century “Christmas Carol” atmosphere. There will also be a holiday window-decorating competition, a wreath-decorating competition and locals strolling the street in Dickens era clothing.
Jamie DeBacker, assistant director of Warrensburg Main Street Inc., said the festival is “really a way for us to transform downtown for Christmas and get people in that very fun Christmas mindset.”
Additional activities include Father Christmas arriving by train, children writing letters to Santa, roasting chestnuts on an open fire, horse-and-wagon rides and a tree-lighting ceremony. A Christmas parade will be held the night before.
A favorite local tradition at the festival is the Tiny Tim Soup Stroll. A $5 ticket buys soup and bread provided by people in the community. A soup competition is held to name the best soup.
DeBacker said her favorite part of the festival is “showing a lot of the children and the youth really what goes behind people making things.”
As an example, she said a woodmaking guild makes little dog figures out of wood.
“So you can just watch and see the kids face light up because (they) are like, ‘oh my gosh, that toy was just made right in front of me,’” she said.