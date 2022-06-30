Twice a year, a handful of school officials gather for a tasting experience designed to satisfy the discriminating palates of some of our pickiest eaters.
They’re not sampling expensive wines and fancy cheeses at these food shows. They are returning to a time in their lives when the hottest social hour was school lunch and the most popular beverage came in a small carton.
And yes, they’re all swilling milk as they sit together to eat school cafeteria food.
A significant number of the 21 meals students eat weekly from kindergarten to 12th grade are provided by the schools they attend.
So, who decides what students will be eating for breakfast and lunch when they are in school?
For Columbia Public Schools, it takes a team of nutritional service workers and school administrators.
The biannual tastings are just one step in a process that involves not only making sure students have good-tasting, healthy and diverse foods on their trays, but also working around eating restrictions because of allergies and intolerances.
Nutrition Services has a $9 million budget to feed 19,000 students in 35 schools. Around 40% of the budget is used for the food itself; another 40% goes to labor cost and the remaining 20% to equipment service costs.
The federal government kicks in about $650,000 in “commodity entitlements.” These funds allow the district to purchase food at reduced rates based on product and season.
“It’s kind of like Monopoly money,’’ said Laina Fullum, director of the district’s Nutrition Services.
The office goes through a layered process to decide what will be placed on the menu each school year. The staff chooses three weeks’ worth of lunches that rotate on a three-week cycle. Breakfasts rotate weekly.
To expand menu options, Nutrition Services staff visit two shows that showcase meals for schools to learn about new menu items being produced and new recipes.
CPS recently attended the School Food and Nutrition Directors Association’s annual spring food show in St. Louis.
“We had a new menu item, the cowboy burger, where it’s a beef patty, barbecue sauce, cheese and then onion rings on top,” said Sabra Daly, the kitchen manager.
“We kind of shot low on that because I wasn’t sure how the kids were going to take it, but they ended up loving it. So we were kind of scrambling in between the shifts to get more made.”
Before it arrives on trays, food intended for Columbia’s students is also taste-tested by a variety of people, including the staff of Nutrition Services and student testers.
For perishable foods, such as fruits and vegetables, seasonality plays a major role in determining what is on the menu at any given time. This leads to a brighter menu during the spring, summer and fall and darker hues among the winter selections.
Concerns about food served in schools are common, especially from guardians who have students with dietary restrictions. School officials work to make sure they are well-informed about the menu and allow parents to eat meals with their children.
“We have a lot of kids with diabetes and allergies,” Fullum said, “That’s a complication where we have to redo our menu, and we also have to put that information out so the parents and nurses understand what’s happening.”
According to Fullum, food purchased by the district goes through allergen and diabetes tests to limit the amount that could cause harm to students. To further enhance safety, each time a meal is selected, the computer alerts the cafeteria worker about any dietary restrictions a student may have.
Before COVID-19, dining rooms were full of colorful foods provided by the Farm-To-School program to enhance cafeteria offerings. Most of these items were available at the Garden Bar (a CPS salad bar) to give students access to fresh, locally sourced foods.
The district is hoping to resume the Farm-To-School program next year, Fullum said.
“Anybody would tell you that fresh or frozen is better, and I know a lot of our stuff is processed, but again, it’s just the way school nutrition works,” said Andrew Wright, physical education teacher at Fairview Elementary School and parent of a CPS student.
For the future, Nutrition Services wants to focus on a few specific goals. Removing of high-fructose corn syrup is at the top of the list, followed by cleaner labels and less processed food.
“I’m not ashamed of a doggone thing that we serve,” Fullum said.
“Parents, come and eat with us, come ask me questions. I’m an open book. I’m open to suggestions, as long as they’re constructive.”
Rhianna Brown and Sara George contributed to this story