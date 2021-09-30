Music defines the times, from the ‘80s to today.
Alumna Sarai Vega recalled the memories she made while attending MU between 2016 and 2020.
“I enjoyed the school spirit. This feeling you get being able to celebrate your school, but I think part of it for me was to be a part of a school like that,” Vega said.
She created college playlists from 2017 to 2020, each with its own feel and theme.
“I made playlists from my sophomore year up until senior year,” Vega said. “It’s kind of nostalgic to listen to those playlist (now) because it literally places me back at Mizzou, walking around campus at night or to class.”
Vega chose her favorite songs for each year and included popular hits during her college career.
1. “Golden” by Harry Styles
2. “Freaking Out” by A R I Z O N A
3. “Slide” by Calvin Harris featuring Frank Ocean and Migos
4. “Tusa” by Karol G featuring Nicki Minaj
5. “Golden” by Hippo Campus
6. “Run” by COIN
First-year transfer and Marching Mizzou band student Kamryn Grant has a different perspective for Homecoming.
“I am excited that I get to see a lot of people actually come out and see us and get a chance to play in front of many great fans of this institution,” Grant said.
He is a trumpet player who dedicates most of his time to perfecting his performance. Between classes and practice, Grant uses music as inspiration to unwind and play the trumpet.
“I try to listen to jazz or hip-hop to get me pumped up for practice, sometimes classical to help me calm down before practice,” he said.
Whether walking to class or studying, Grant often sees the student body listening to music or playing musical instruments.
“Music is basically the centerpiece of this campus,” he said.
Grant crafted a list of his current favorites to get ready for Homecoming practices.
7. “Drip or Drown” by Gunna featuring Lil Baby
8. “Heart on Ice” by Rod Wave
9. “Hats Off” by Lil Baby and Lil Durk featuring Travis Scott
10. “Pardon Me” by Yachty featuring Future and Mike WiLL Made-It
11. “Solid” by Young Stoner Life, Young Thug and Gunna featuring Drake
12. “From the Garden” by Isaiah Rashad featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Alumni and Transfer Center Student Service Coordinator Lexi Wolkow laughs at the memories she made during her time at MU in 2009.
As Wolkow prepared to celebrate Homecoming, she would usually play just one genre of music.
“Country all the way,” she said. “I grew up with country music, so that’s just my pump-up music usually.”
Wolkow considers Homecoming her favorite fall event.
“It’s always been an all-day experience for me,” she said. “From my first year of undergrad until now, I attend the parade no matter how early, tailgate or hang out with family and friends before the game, and then cheer my heart out at the stadium.”
Wolkow recognizes how important music can be for any occasion.
“Music just sets the vibe,” she said. “On campus, especially on game days and Homecoming you always hear upbeat music coming from the tailgates.”
She shared her favorites during her time at MU from 2009 to 2014.
13. “Right Round” by Flo Rida
14. “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus
15. “Fireflies” by Owl City
16. “Love Story” by Taylor Swift
17. “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé
Mary Rook, an MU alumna and adjunct instructor in the College of Education and Human Development, celebrated Homecoming in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
An education major, Rook attended MU from 1982 to 1986 for her undergraduate studies. She later returned from 1989 to 1993 for a master’s degree.
Whenever she was in school, she said she always attended the parade, tailgate and game.
“I loved the whole festive atmosphere of Homecoming — from preparing floats for the parade to setting up for house decs to rallying for the football game,” Rook said.
Here is her list:
18. “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor
19. “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen
20. “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham!
21. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston