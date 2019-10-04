Missouri wide receiver Marcus Lucas tries to evade Ole Miss' Trae Elston

Missouri wide receiver Marcus Lucas tries to evade Ole Miss’ Trae Elston while running in the first quarter Nov. 23, 2013, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Missouri’s 2019 Homecoming game will take place Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 Amy Stroth/Missourian

The Missouri Tigers will take on Ole Miss in the Oct. 12 Homecoming game for the first time since 2013. In that last match up, Missouri beat Mississippi 24-10.

Missouri's early offensive game outmatches Ole Miss'

Here are some stats:

  • The two teams have played seven games against each other since 1973. Missouri won six games, and Mississippi’s single win against the Tigers was in 1974.
  • During the 2018 season, the Tigers averaged 36.8 points per game, compared to Mississippi’s 33.9 points.
  • Missouri racked up 58 touchdowns in 2018 against Mississippi’s 49.
  • The match- predictor on ESPN showed that Missouri has a 67.3% chance of beating Ole Miss in the Homecoming game.

  Community reporter, fall 2019

