The Missouri Tigers will take on Ole Miss in the Oct. 12 Homecoming game for the first time since 2013. In that last match up, Missouri beat Mississippi 24-10.
Here are some stats:
- The two teams have played seven games against each other since 1973. Missouri won six games, and Mississippi’s single win against the Tigers was in 1974.
- During the 2018 season, the Tigers averaged 36.8 points per game, compared to Mississippi’s 33.9 points.
- Missouri racked up 58 touchdowns in 2018 against Mississippi’s 49.
- The match- predictor on ESPN showed that Missouri has a 67.3% chance of beating Ole Miss in the Homecoming game.