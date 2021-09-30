From Oct. 3-10, Carnahan Quad will be brightened by a variety of colorful posters submitted as part of the annual Homecoming banner competition.
Each fall, student organizations design banners based on the Homecoming theme. This year the theme is video games, and more than 20 organizations are expected to display their banners on the quad for a panel of judges.
The judges will score each group on design, theming, creativity, neatness and spirit.
The student organizations are divided into categories based on the involvement they have in Homecoming, but all of them follow the same prompt.
Each year one winner from each category is chosen for a total of three winning groups. Alpha Kappa Psi, Phi Sigma Pi and a hybrid group consisting of Chi Omega and Delta Chi were the winners in 2019.
This year’s roster for the competition has groups outside Greek life, including ROTC, the Catholic Student Association and the Alumni Association Student Board. Jenna Winkler, the Homecoming tri-director in charge of special events, said she is thrilled about the engagement from the community for the contest.
“We do have a lot of returners, as well as new orgs that have signed up this year, which we’re really excited about because we are trying to engage all parts of campus,” Winkler said.
In addition to being a friendly competition between students, the banner walk helps promote Homecoming spirit and unity within the community. Winkler made sure to emphasize the impact events like the banner competition have.
“I think it goes hand in hand with the decorations that the Rec sets up and Student Center sets up,” Winkler said. “It’s just a visual on campus. It’s something special. It’s not always there, and they’re all decorated with Mizzou spirit in mind.”