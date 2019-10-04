While the football team does all of the physical work, the head coaches leading each team are the masterminds behind every great game.

Barry Odom and Matt Luke are the head coaches of Missouri and Ole Miss, respectively.

Here's a look at the pair:

Barry Odom

Alma Mater: MU

Where he’s coached: Ada High School (Ada, Oklahoma), Rock Bridge High School, Memphis, Missouri

Years as head coach: four

Games won under his direction (before 2019 season): 19 out of 38

Salary: $3.05 million

Matt Luke

Alma Mater: Ole Miss

Where he’s coached: Murray State, Tennessee, Duke, Ole Miss

Years as head coach: three

Games won under his direction (before 2019 season): 11 out of 24

Salary: $3.1 million

