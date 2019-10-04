While the football team does all of the physical work, the head coaches leading each team are the masterminds behind every great game.
Barry Odom and Matt Luke are the head coaches of Missouri and Ole Miss, respectively.
Here's a look at the pair:
Barry Odom
Alma Mater: MU
Where he’s coached: Ada High School (Ada, Oklahoma), Rock Bridge High School, Memphis, Missouri
Years as head coach: four
Games won under his direction (before 2019 season): 19 out of 38
Salary: $3.05 million
Matt Luke
Alma Mater: Ole Miss
Where he’s coached: Murray State, Tennessee, Duke, Ole Miss
Years as head coach: three
Games won under his direction (before 2019 season): 11 out of 24
Salary: $3.1 million